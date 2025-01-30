Restaurant Brands Asia slumps 4% after net loss widens to Rs 50 cr in Q3

Restaurant Brands Asia share price gained 3.74 per cent at Rs 69.41 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade after the company’s net loss surged for the third quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q3FY25).

Restaurant Brands Asia, the operator of Burger King and Popeyes in India, reported a wider net loss of Rs 50.3 crore for Q3 FY25, compared to a Rs 36 crore loss in the same period last year. During the three months ending December 2024, the company’s revenue grew 5.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 639 crore, up from Rs 604 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

In terms of profitability, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 1.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 69.4 crore, compared to Rs 68.3 crore in Q3 FY24. However, the Ebitda margin declined to 10.9 per cent from 11.3 per cent Y-o-Y.

As of December 31, 2024, Restaurant Brands Asia operated 510 stores in India, marking an increase of 46 stores quarter-on-quarter and 69 stores year-on-year. The average daily sales stood at Rs 114,000, while same-store sales growth (SSSG) declined by 0.5 per cent due to muted demand.

In Indonesia, the company rationalized its Burger King portfolio, closing 15 underperforming stores, bringing the total store count down to 147, a decline of 15 stores Y-o-Y.

On the equities front, Restaurant Brands Asia share price has underperformed the market in the last six months, losing 36 per cent, while falling 40 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 6 per cent in the last six months, while rising 7.6 per cent in the last one year.

Restaurant Brands Asia has a total market capitalisation of Rs 3,525.52 crore. At 10:10 AM, the stock price of the company was up 1.89 per cent at Rs 70.75 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.33 per cent to 76,781.91 level.