Tata Motors Q3 disappoints, analysts lower targets, ratings; stock tanks 9%

Automotive major Tata Motors share price plunged up to 9.06 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 684.25 on January 30, 2025, after disappointing Q3 results for FY25 (Q3FY25).

Tata Motors’ consolidated profit for Q3FY25 fell 22.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,451 crore, from Rs 7,025 crore in Q3FY24. Revenue rose marginally 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,13,575 crore, compared to Rs 1,10,577 crore a year earlier.

Commercial vehicle (CV) revenues dipped due to lower volumes and mix, although Ebitda margins improved to 12.4 per cent, up 130 basis points (bps), mainly driven by material cost savings and the impact of the PLI incentive.

Passenger vehicle (PV) revenues also dropped 4.3 per cent, but Ebitda margins improved 120 bps to 7.8 per cent, thanks to cost controls and the PLI incentive.

However, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) showed strong performance with record quarterly revenue, the highest earnings before interest, tax (Ebit) margin in a decade, and its ninth consecutive profitable quarter.

Looking forward, Tata Motors expects gradual improvement in underlying domestic demand driven by infrastructure spending, a range of new product launches, and stable interest rates. JLR wholesales are expected to rise in Q4FY25, but the company remains cautious about overall demand, particularly in China.

Given this, Nuvama noted a 15 per cent Y-o-Y decline in Q3FY25 Ebitda, which missed estimates due to lower-than-expected performance in JLR and the Indian CV division. The management has reduced its FY25E JLR revenue by 3 per cent, prompting Nuvama to cut its FY25E Ebitda estimate by 4 per cent.

Also Read

Analysts now expect a muted 2 per cent revenue and Ebitda CAGR from FY25–27E, with JLR volumes expected to contract (-4 per cent CAGR) due to order book exhaustion, discontinuation of Jaguar models, and weak demand across regions.

In addition, the Indian CV division is expected to show only a 1 per cent CAGR, reflecting moderate road construction spending and a high base. Thus, Nuvama has lowered its target price to Rs 720 from Rs 750 and maintained a 'Reduce' rating.

InCred Equities highlighted a 24 per cent Y-o-Y decline in normalised PAT, which missed estimates by 4 per cent. Consolidated Ebitda also fell short of expectations by 9 per cent, primarily due to an 18 per cent miss in JLR performance.

The analysts noted challenges in the China market, which led to a slight downgrade of the FY25F sales guidance and increased investments, although free cash flow (FCF) guidance remained unchanged. They expect margin improvements in FY26F, but retained the 'Reduce' rating with a target of Rs 746, due to risks to estimates and global trade tariff challenges.

The Emkay analysts, too, highlighted that Q3 performance fell below expectations, driven by a sequential decline in average selling price (ASP) at JLR and standalone operations, along with lower-than-expected margin expansion at JLR.

Despite reducing its FY25E JLR revenue guidance to £29 bn (from £30 bn), Emkay maintained its Ebit margin and FCF targets and noted that India CV metrics were showing improvement. They also highlighted the positive performance of the India electric PV business, which turned Ebitda-positive, and expected a sequential improvement in both CVs and PVs in Q4.

Despite the global demand uncertainties, JLR’s focus on profitability and mix is expected to support improvement. They trimmed their EPS estimates by ~2.5 per cent due to the Q3 margin miss but maintained a 'Buy' rating with a target price of Rs 950.

Motilal Oswal analysts observed that JLR’s Ebit margin improvement was largely driven by reduced depreciation. They noted that PLI incentives had boosted margins in the India CV and PV businesses, but these boosts were likely temporary.

Analysts expect continued margin pressure at JLR due to weak demand in key regions, rising costs, and the ramp-up of EV production, which is likely to be margin-dilutive. They also expect moderation in demand for both CVs and PVs in India. Consequently, they have cut their FY25/FY26 Ebitda estimates for Tata Motors by 3 per cent/5 per cent, reiterating a 'Neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 755.

Global brokerages

According to reports, Morgan Stanley slashed its target to Rs 853 (from Rs 920) while maintaining an ‘Equal weight’ rating. Jefferies downgraded the stock to 'Underperform' from 'Buy' and reduced its target to Rs 660 from Rs 930. Goldman Sachs maintained a 'Neutral' rating with a target of Rs 800. In contrast, CLSA bucked the trend by maintaining an 'Outperform' rating with a target of Rs 930.