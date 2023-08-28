RIL, Linde India: Trading strategies for buzzing stocks of the day

Shares of Reliance Industries on Monday traded sideways and on a sluggish note ahead of its AGM later in the day. Similarly, Bharat Electronics, which received new defence orders worth Rs 3,289 crore, traded flat.

Linde India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers, and Gland Pharma all gained over 2 per cent on Monday. Linde India received acceptance letter from Steel Authority of India for plant installation, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Enginers has signed MOU with DEMPO group, while Gland Pharma received 2 observations in its Hyderabad facility.