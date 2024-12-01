Risks to sustained market up move; temper return expectation: Analysts

Risks to a sustained momentum in the markets, and even staying put and consolidating at the current levels are growing, feel analysts.

Back home, markets have to grapple with a slowing economy as evident by the latest gross domestic (GDP) print for the July – September 2024 (Q2) quarter, sticky inflation, rupee movement, slowing consumption and high interest rates.

On the economic front, India’s GDP growth sharply disappointed in Q2-FY25, as it slipped to a seven-quarter low of 5.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) compared to 6.7 per cent in Q1-FY25. This was significantly lower than market expectations, the median estimate for which was pegged at 6.5 per cent.

Though the Sensex and Nifty basket as a whole has become attractive with trailing price-earnings (PE) of around 22x, said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, valuations of small-and midcap (SMID) indices still remain elevated.

“There are risks to the Indian equity story in the immediate term. We are not sure how soon the foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) would turn net buyers of Indian equities. They may continue to sell in the short-term as rupee remains weak, global cues remain adverse (developments on war front) and US economy & dollar emerge stronger. This can keep the sentiment in check for now,” he said.

Globally, too, there are enough headwinds in the form of geopolitical tensions and uncertainty regarding US’ economic policies under president-elect Donald Trump. All this, analysts feel, can keep the market sentiment in check in the short-to-medium term amid volatility.

Global cues

Even though we believe India is among those less at risk from tariffs relative to Asia's more open economies, analysts at UBS caution that the country is not immune. They expect the incoming Trump administration to impose additional tariffs on most imports from China in a staged manner, starting in the second half of 2025 (H2-2025).

“In case the US imposes a 10 per cent import tariff on rest of the world, the negative drag on India's growth could persist in FY27. The USDINR will not be immune to trade tension-driven USD strength versus emerging market peers, and expect year-end INR to reach 87 by FY26,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS.

So, what does this mean for the Indian stock markets in the short-to-medium term?

Post the correction, valuations, according to Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, founder and managing director at Valentis Advisors, have become better and are inching towards fair value. While Q2-FY25 earnings disappointed, he sees higher government spending and better rural income driving a recovery in 2025.

"The risk to the market comes from a possible tariff imposition by the Trump administration. Overall, we see range-bound markets over the next six months. Investors should temper return expectations. We advocate investing in a staggered manner and using corrections to add to equity exposure," Jaipuria suggests.

That said, the derivative data also offers an interesting narrative, with foreign institutional investors (FIIs) starting the December series with 67 per cent short positions in index futures.

From a technical perspective, said Santosh Meena, head of research at Swastika Investmart, the Nifty is positioned above its 20-day moving average (DMA) and 200-DMA, but faces an immediate resistance zone between 24,350 and 24,415 levels.

“A breakout above this level could push it towards 24,625–24,770. On the downside, 23,850 acts as the first support, followed by a major (support) zone at 23,650–23,500 levels,” he said.