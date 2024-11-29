Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Nifty logs back-to-back monthly loss; FPIs net sellers in November

Nifty logs back-to-back monthly loss; FPIs net sellers in November

The Sensex, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices managed to eke out marginal gains for the month

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment(Photo: Shutterstock)
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 11:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Benchmark Nifty 50 index shed 0.3 per cent in November, logging its first back-to-back monthly loss since February 2023. This despite the bluechip index rebounding 3.7 per cent from November lows. The recovery was fuelled by Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong showing in Maharashtra Assembly polls and MSCI rebalancing. 
  The Sensex, the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices managed to eke out marginal gains for the month. Informally technology stocks were among the best performers, while power and energy companies were the worst performers. FPIs were net sellers for a second straight month. After pulling out nearly Rs 92,000 crore in October, they sold shares worth around Rs 9,000 crore (up to November 27) during the month. FPIs flows into the primary market supported the overall tally
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sensex, Bankex, and Sensex 50 expiry days to change from 1 January 2025

Zomato shares rise over 7% on Sensex entry, replacing JSW Steel

Russia-Ukraine flare-up limits market recovery; Nifty, Sensex end higher

Premium

45 new stocks in F&O segment expected to trigger churn in Nifty, Sensex

Rupee falls to all-time low of 84.40 against US dollar in early trade

Topics :SensexFPIStock MarketNifty

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story