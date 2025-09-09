The Indian Rupee closed higher on Tuesday, but failed to hold on to its opening gains as a weak dollar supported the currency.

The domestic currency closed 15 paise higher at 88.11 against the greenback on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. In opening deals, the currency rose to 87.97. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 2.92 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.

Rupee traded positively as Federal Reserve rate cut expectations kept the dollar weak, Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities, said. "The tariff-driven weakness in the rupee now appears to be largely priced in unless fresh developments emerge from the US side."

Crude prices remained stable, while ongoing US–India trade talks provided some relief to sentiment, Trivedi said. Going ahead, the rupee is likely to stay within a range of 87.75-88.50, with a decisive break below 87.75 opening room for a rally towards 87.10 levels, while resistance near 88.50 caps the upside, he added. "The rupee slide is largely against the dollar, not against any other currencies. That's also because of the way globally, the dollar has strengthened," the Finance Minister said in a recent interview when asked if the slide of the rupee against the greenback is a concern. "This is not the case only with rupee versus dollar; it's the case with many other currencies versus the dollar. So we are keeping a good watch on this," she told PTI in an interview.