This smallcap stock rises 4% on Dabur NewU partnership; details here
Unicommerce Esolutions shares rose 4 per cent on BSE, after Dabur inked an agreement with Unicommerce to streamline and strengthen the omnichannel operations for NewUSI Reporter Mumbai
Unicommerce Esolutions shares rose 4 per cent on Tuesday and logged an intra-day high at ₹153.45 per share on BSE. At 12:55 PM, on BSE, Unicommerce Esolutions’ share price
was up 1.8 per cent at ₹150.15 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex
was up 0.36 per cent at 81,081.19.
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,550.50 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹250.7 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹96.3. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET LATEST UPDATES LIVE
Why were Unicommerce shares in demand?
The buying on the counter came after beauty and personal care brand Dabur inked an agreement with Unicommerce to streamline and strengthen the omnichannel operations for its beauty and personal care retail brand, NewU.
NewU offers cosmetics, skincare, hair care, personal grooming, and fragrance products sourced from leading national and international brands.
The integration will enable the brand to offer a seamless experience to their customer - allowing them to discover products online, check availability, order from their preferred channel, and even choose fulfillment options such as home delivery or store pickup.
This will strengthen the brand’s ability to deliver consistent, reliable, and convenient shopping experiences across all touchpoints including through its rapidly growing retail network of 120 stores in 35 cities nationwide. The NewU stores are operated by H&B Stores Limited, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dabur India.
By giving real-time visibility into inventory across channels, Unicommerce’s technology will ensure that stock levels are always accurate and up to date, optimising inventory and avoiding stockouts or over stocking.
“As retail evolves, brands need agile technology to scale efficiently while maintaining a great customer experience. Our Uniware platform is designed to simplify inventory and order management across touchpoints, and partnering with NewU reinforces our mission of empowering retailers to serve customers better and grow sustainably,” said Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce.
Unicommerce’s solutions serve all the key processes of an e-commerce business. Uniware simplifies the backend operations of e-commerce businesses, including inventory management, order processing across multiple channels, warehouse operations, and seamless handling of return inventory. Shipway, a full-stack logistics management platform, offers courier aggregation and shipping automation. Convertway is an AIenabled marketing automation platform designed to boost conversions and sales.
