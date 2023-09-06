Rupee settles near all time low of Rs. 83.14 as dollar index rises

The Indian rupee depreciated by 10 paisa on Wednesday to settle near an all-time low of Rs 83.14 per US dollar as the greenback strengthened, dealers said. Moreover, the Brent crude oil prices hit $90.19 per barrel, prompting oil companies to buy dollars. The Indian unit hit the intra-day low of Rs 83.18 a dollar on Wednesday and moved in a range of Rs 83.02 a dollar and Rs 83.18 during the day.

The local currency had hit an all-time low level of Rs 83.15 a dollar on August 17.

Market participants speculate that the Indian unit might hit the psychologically crucial level of Rs 84 a dollar due to the continuous rise in the dollar index and the weakening of Asian currencies. Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might not intervene in the market as much in order to maintain a balance between exporters and importers' interest, dealers said.

Crude oil prices rose after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended production cuts to December, against market expectations of up to October.

The dollar index rose to 104.86, weighing on the Indian unit. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“From here, the dollar might rise to an all-time high, or rather the rupee might see an all-time low level of Rs 84 a dollar,” Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities Ltd, said. “The RBI is in the market, but the volatility in the USD/INR has reduced, so it doesn’t make sense for them to spend the reserves unnecessarily,” he added.

The local currency is expected to remain in a range of Rs 82.90 a dollar to Rs 83.30 per dollar on Thursday.

“As the Asian currencies fell and the dollar index rose to 104.78 levels, the rupee fell. With the RBI protecting it intermittently but oil and Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) buying US dollars continuously, it looked like risk aversion, though Indian equities reversed all losses and ended with gains after Dow ended with a 295-point loss and European equities were all down,” Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury and Executive Director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said.