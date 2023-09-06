Ratnaveer Precision subscribed 94 times, Jupiter Lifeline raises Rs 261 cr

Old Bridge gets Sebi nod for MF business
Kenneth Andrade-founded Old Bridge Capital Management has obtained final approval from market regulator Sebi to commence its mutual fund (MF) operations. At present, Old Bridge is a provider of portfolio management services and alternative investment funds. "We will soon be launching our maiden actively-managed equity scheme," said Andrade, a popular money manager. "As we move forward with our newly acquired licence, we remain committed to providing investors with long-term investment solutions on its mutual funds platform as well," he said.