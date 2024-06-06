Home / Markets / News / RVNL, Century Textiles, Uno Minda, HAL among six stocks to watch on June 06

RVNL, Century Textiles, Uno Minda, HAL among six stocks to watch on June 06

Stocks to watch on June 06: State-owned Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received an order worth of around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways

share market
share market
Shivam Tyagi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 7:53 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Stocks to watch on Thursday, June 06, 2024: Indian markets are expected to open flat to positive on Thursday. GIFT Nifty futures indicated a volatile start, quoting only 25 points higher against Nifty50 futures at 22,667. 

Investor anxiety may ease as political uncertainty in New Delhi dissipates, with the BJP-led NDA Alliance declaring Narendra Modi's upcoming oath-taking ceremony on June 08, 2024, for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In Asia-Pacific, markets showed an upward trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.02 per cent, the Topix index climbing 0.59 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi edging up by 1.03 per cent. Hang Seng index futures in Hong Kong were trading 0.85 per cent higher at 18,581 levels.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added by 0.25 per cent. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 1.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestically below are some stocks to track on June 06:

RVNL: State-owned Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received an order worth of around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways.

Century Textiles And Industries: The company’s arm Birla Estates formed a joint venture with Barmalt India for a Rs 5,000-crore luxury housing project in Gurugram. 

UNO Minda: It has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Lnovance for combined charging units and high-voltage EV products. 

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics saw the inauguration of state-of-the-art propellant tank production and computer numerical control machining facilities at its Aerospace Division by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, enhancing rocket manufacturing capacity.

Oil and Gas Stocks: Oil hovers near a four-month low as higher US inventories add to bearish sentiment. Crude oil inventories rose 1.23 million barrels, according to EIA. 

Kothari Industrial Corp: The company signed pact with France's Royer Group to bring Kickers brand of products to India.

Also Read

IPL to T20: Top 10 players who hit fastest century in cricket history

RVNL stock price zooms 8% on bagging Nagpur Metro project worth Rs 187 cr

IND-ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes 3rd youngest Indian to hit double ton

REC Ltd, RVNL sign Rs 35,000 crore MoU to finance infrastructure projects

Stocks to Watch on Jan 16: HDFC Bank, Jio Fin, RVNL, HFCs, Nalco, Angel One

Stocks to watch on June 06: Aimtron Electronics, BHEL, NBCC, Force Motors

Stock market guide Jun 06: Gift Nifty flat; Global shares up as yields dip

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; Nasdaq hits record, Asia in green

F&O strategy: Cipla, TVS Motor, Sun TV among top picks by Religare Broking

Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for June 6; check target prices

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Stock Marketstocks to watchBuzzing stocksMarkets Sensex NiftyCentury Textiles and IndustriesUno Minda

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story