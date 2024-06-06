Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; Nasdaq hits record, Asia in green
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; Nasdaq hits record, Asia in green

Stock Market LIVE on June 6: At 6:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive trend, trading 79 points higher at 22,722 compared to Nifty futures.

SI Reporter
Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 8:31 AM IST
May services growth at five-month low as domestic demand weakens

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

Indian carriers divided on more bilateral rights to Gulf countries

Bulls stage Rs 17 trn recovery as worries about NDA forming govt ease

RVNL, Century Textiles, Uno Minda, HAL among six stocks to watch on June 06

Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public US company

NSE breaks world record with 19.71 billion single-day orders: NSE CEO

Stocks to watch on June 06: Aimtron Electronics, BHEL, NBCC, Force Motors

Sebi mandates process of securities payout directly to client accounts

Sebi eases timelines for FPIs to report, disclose material changes

Policy, valuations could keep rural stocks in play post-2024 polls result

Brokerages bullish despite BJP falling short of mandate in LS elections

MF funding to NBFCs grow at 30% to Rs 2.08 trn in April 2024: CareEdge

Stock market guide Jun 06: Gift Nifty flat; Global shares up as yields dip

Buy & Sell: Top three picks by Anand Rathi for June 6; check target prices

F&O strategy: Cipla, TVS Motor, Sun TV among top picks by Religare Broking

Brent crude at $78.75 per bbl

Asian markets buzzing in trade

US markets end higher on Wednesday

May services growth at five-month low as domestic demand weakens

Growth in India’s services sector slowed in May to a five- month low as domestic demand weakened, according to a survey, which also showed exports growing and job creation improving. READ MORE
Service sector, Employee, Jobs

Rail coal freight volume rises 9.3% on summer demand pull: Govt data

With the summer heat reaching record highs in northern India in May, Indian Railways ferried 9.3 per cent more coal than last year, and freight volumes for all commodities on the railway network grew 3.9 per cent in the previous month, according to government data. READ MORE

Byju's lenders start bankruptcy proceedings against its US assets

A group of US-based lenders has petitioned to place several assets of the education technology (edtech) company Byju’s into bankruptcy, saying the company is not paying its debts as they come due. READ MORE

Nvidia becomes first chip firm to hit $3 trn in mkt value, overtakes Apple

Nvidia Corp. was already the world’s most valuable semiconductor firm. Now, it’s become the first computer-chip company ever to hit $3 trillion in market capitalisation. READ MORE

Gold price dips Rs 10 to Rs 72,640, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,600

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,640, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,600. READ MORE

Indian carriers divided on more bilateral rights to Gulf countries

Indian carriers are divided on whether the Centre should give more bilateral rights to West Asian countries. READ MORE

Bulls stage Rs 17 trn recovery as worries about NDA forming govt ease

The benchmark indices on Wednesday recouped over half the losses they suffered on the Lok Sabha election results day, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s coalition partners reasserted their support for the next government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE

RVNL, Century Textiles, Uno Minda, HAL among six stocks to watch on June 06

State-owned Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received an order worth of around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways. READ MORE

Nvidia passes Apple in market cap as second-most valuable public US company

-- Nvidia passed Apple in market cap on Wednesday as investors continue betting on the chipmaker behind the AI boom
 
-- Nvidia is now the second-most valuable public company, behind Microsoft
 
-- Nvidia also hit a $3 trillion market cap milestone on Wednesday after shares rose over 5 per cent

Source: CNBC

Brokerage View :: Automotive industry demand outlook weak across segments

Nuvama Institutional Equities take on global automotive industry

-- The global automotive industry posted a volume decline in Q1CY24 across most segments

-- The weak outlook is likely to endure in CY24 based on expectations of more than 20 global entities

-- In North America (NA), HCVs could decline up to 16 per cent and in Europe, by up to 24 per cent

-- Construction equipment (CE) shall decline by up to 10 per cent/20 per cent in NA/EU and tractors by up to 15 per cent each in NA/EU

-- PV segment shall grow moderately in NA and Europe


 

Apple forges partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS

When a 23-year-old Sam Altman took the stage at Apple Inc.’s annual developer conference in 2008, he gushed about being able to use the company’s new App Store to promote his software, a friend-locating service called Loopt. “We think this is a new era of mobile, and we’re thrilled to be part of it,” Altman said. READ MORE
 

YouTube toughens policy on gun videos in attempt to safeguard youth

YouTube is changing its policies about firearm videos in an effort to keep potentially dangerous content from reaching underage users. READ MORE

NSE breaks world record with 19.71 billion single-day orders: NSE CEO

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) achieved a remarkable milestone on Wednesday, setting a new world record for the highest number of transactions in a single trading day. READ MORE

Stocks to watch on June 06: Aimtron Electronics, BHEL, NBCC, Force Motors

Aimtron Electronics initial public offering (IPO) is set to list today on NSE SME. This is a book-built issue aiming to raise Rs 87.02 crores comprising entirely a fresh issue of 54.05 lakh shares. READ MORE

Kronox Lab Sciences IPO gets 117.25 times subscription on last day of offer

The initial public offer of Kronox Lab Sciences garnered 117.25 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 78,54,49,390 shares against 66,99,000 shares on offer, as per NSE data. READ MORE

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 6, 2024: After rebounding from the worst trading day since the Covid era on Wednesday, both the Sensex and Nifty are likely to continue their upward momentum on June 6.
With a clearer picture emerging regarding the next Prime Minister, the markets have begun to digest the unexpected outcome of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.
At 6:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive trend, trading 79 points higher at 22,722 compared to Nifty futures.
Across Asian markets, optimism prevailed as hopes for a cut in the euro rate boosted investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei led the gains with a rise of 1.14 per cent. Kospi is closed for a public holiday. Despite Australia's GDP growth slowing in Q1 due to high inflation, the ASX was trading 0.51 per cent higher.
In the previous trading session, US markets closed on a positive note. The S&P 500 surged 1.18 per cent and reached a new intraday all-time high. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite soared 1.96 per cent to hit a new record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.25 per cent.
On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload shares, selling shares worth Rs 5,656.26 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,555.08 crore, on June 5.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 7:08 AM IST

