Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty eye positive start; Nasdaq hits record, Asia in green

Stock Market LIVE on Thursday, June 6, 2024: After rebounding from the worst trading day since the Covid era on Wednesday, both the Sensex and Nifty are likely to continue their upward momentum on June 6.

With a clearer picture emerging regarding the next Prime Minister, the markets have begun to digest the unexpected outcome of the Lok Sabha 2024 elections.

At 6:28 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated a positive trend, trading 79 points higher at 22,722 compared to Nifty futures.

Across Asian markets, optimism prevailed as hopes for a cut in the euro rate boosted investor confidence. Japan's Nikkei led the gains with a rise of 1.14 per cent. Kospi is closed for a public holiday. Despite Australia's GDP growth slowing in Q1 due to high inflation, the ASX was trading 0.51 per cent higher.

In the previous trading session, US markets closed on a positive note. The S&P 500 surged 1.18 per cent and reached a new intraday all-time high. Similarly, the Nasdaq Composite soared 1.96 per cent to hit a new record, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.25 per cent.

On the domestic front, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued to offload shares, selling shares worth Rs 5,656.26 crore. In contrast, domestic institutional investors (DIIs) bought shares worth Rs 4,555.08 crore, on June 5.