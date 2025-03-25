RVNL gains 3% on emerging L1 bidder for ₹115-cr order from Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) shares advanced 3.3 percent in trade on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹384 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company emerged as a Lowest Bidder (L1) for ₹115 crore construction work by Central Railway.

However, around 10:16 AM, RVNL share price pared some gains and was up 0.24 per cent at ₹372.45 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.62 per cent at 78,466.02. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹77,792.1 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹647 per share and the 52-week low was at ₹220 per share.

Under the contract, RVNL will carry out OHE modification work for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at the feeding system in the Itarsi-Amla section in the Nagpur division.

"It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Central Railway for “OHE modification work for up-gradation of existing 1x25 KV electric traction system to 2x25 KV at feeding system in Itarsi-Amla section in Nagpur division of Central Railway to meet 3000 MT loading target," the filing read.

The project has to be completed withing 24 months and costs around ₹115 crore.

Recently, the company also bagged an order from South Western Railway for construct 2X25 KV OHE and PSI system (TSSs & SPs & SSPs) including electrical general services, engineering and telecommunication works between Rayadurga and Topavagada. The order was worth ₹156 crore and was to be completed in 18 months.

Prior to that, the company secured Rs 554 crore order from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka). Under the contract, the company was supposed to construct nine stations i.e. Elevated (1 No.) and At-Grade (8 Nos.) BSRP Stations of Corridor-4A at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura.

Besides, in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, RVNL reported a 13 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹311.58 crore as compared to a profit of ₹358.57 crore a year ago.

The company’s revenue, however, declined by 2.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹4,567.38 crore as compared to ₹4,689.33 crore a year ago.

In the past one year, RVNL shares have gained 45 per cent against Sensex's rise of 7.6 per cent.