Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500pts to 78,480; IT gains, Metal, Pharma, Health, Oil drag

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee rises for 10th straight session; Opens 4 paise stronger at 85.59/$
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian rupee continued its upward momentum for the 10th consecutive session on Tuesday, supported by renewed foreign inflows that outweighed a modest increase in the Dollar Index and crude oil prices.
Bloomberg data shows the domestic currency opened 4 paise higher at ₹85.59 against the US dollar, after closing at ₹85.63 on Monday. In March, the rupee has gained 2.2 per cent, benefiting from a decline in the Dollar Index. However, for the current financial year, the currency has seen an overall depreciation of 2 per cent.
Despite the strengthening Dollar Index and weaker performance among Asian currencies, the Indian rupee managed to open stronger, noted Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. READ MORE
9:32 AM
9:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets off highs; SmallCap index turns flat
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader market indices were off highs after initial jump in Tuesday's trade. The Nifty MidCap index, which opened around 400 points higher at 52,882.60, was up 0.28 per cent at 52,674 level. The Nifty SmallCap index, meanwhile, opened around 150 points higher at 16,485.10 and was trading at 16,372 level.
9:26 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral indices trade mixed on NSE; FMCG down, IT up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral trends on the NSE were mixed Tuesday morning with the Nifty IT index leading the charge, followed by the Nifty Realty, and the Nifty Bank indices.
On the downside, the Nifty FMCG, the Nifty Pharma, and the Nifty Metal indices were edging lower.
9:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 21 of 30 Sensex stocks trade higher today; Ultratech leads
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 21 stocks on the Sensex index were trading higher in early hours on Tuesday, led by Ultratech Cement, HCL Tech, Infosys, Tech M, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, and Tata Motors. On the downside, IndusInd Bank, RIL, Sun Pharma, and Nestle India were top Sensex losers today.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty holds gains after a firm open today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 opened at 23,751.5 level on Tuesday. It was off highs but still trading at 23,739.50, up 81.15 points or 0.34 per cent in early deals.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens over 300 pts higher on Tuesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex trades in the green at the Opening Bell. The 30-share BSE benchmark index is quoting at 78,338 level, up 354 points or 0.45 per cent.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 was up nearly 90 pts, above 23,700
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NSE Nifty50 was up nearly 90 points in the pre-opening session, above 23,700-level.
9:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up over 170 pts, above 78,150 in pre-open
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BSE Sensex was up over 170 points, above 78,150 in the pre-opening session.
9:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Tuesday
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens higher on Tuesday. Domestic currency trades at 85.59/$ compared to Monday’s close of 85.64/$
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Vodafone Idea's debt conversion may be the last resort for government
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The central government will study the matter of further converting Vodafone Idea’s (Vi’s) dues into equity only if no other options are available, officials said. The Centre is not keen to raise its stake in the financially beleaguered telecommunications (telecom) operator and wants it to first raise investments on its own, they added.
Since early 2024, Vi Chief Executive Officer Akshaya Moondra has repeatedly said the terms of the 2021 financial relief package allow it to seek further conversion of dues owed to the government into equity. Regarding his latest letter to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) seeking the same, officials said the telecommunications company (telco) was also expected back then to raise fresh capital from strategic sources on priority. READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Expect some turbulence, but momentum to persist after initial consolidation'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty outlook: "The second objective of 23,807 is within touching distance now. While we expect some turbulence, expect the momentum to persist after initial consolidation, and aim for 24,150-200, unless dips extend beyond 23,480. We will eye the 23,600 region as the downside marker for the day."
Views by: Geojit Investments
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rosemerta Group moves to withdraw insolvency petition against Ola Electric unit
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric Mobility informed today that Rosemerta Group, a supplier for its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies has filed a memo before the National Company Law Tribunal, to withdraw its insolvency petition against the company.
The development comes after Ola Electric settled all outstanding dues between its wholly-owned subsidiary and the Rosemerta Group, the company said in an exchange filing.
"Ola Electric has amicably settled all outstanding dues between its wholly owned subsidiary, Ola Electric Technologies Private Limited, and the Rosmerta Group. As a result, the Rosmerta Group has filed the memo for withdrawal of the petitions filed before the National Company Law Tribunal (“NCLT”), Bengaluru," it stated in the exchange filing.
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Here's why India's confidence about Trump's trade tariffs is deluded
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's policymakers should ideally be crafting strategies to navigate the emerging era of trade barriers. However, they appear to approach it with a sense of confidence, even optimism, unlike the concern or outrage seen in other nations targeted by US President Donald Trump.
Any lingering hope that Trump might refrain from imposing tariffs on Indian exports was dispelled last week. In an interview with Breitbart News, he confirmed that duties on goods entering the US would take effect from April 2. He further remarked that India is “one of the highest tariffing nations in the world.”
Perhaps New Delhi finds reassurance in Trump's commitment during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Washington, where he promised that a new trade agreement between the two countries would be finalized by the fall. READ MORE
8:40 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: New Sebi chief Pandey's first board meeting: Key decisions and changes
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Monday, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), under its new Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey, convened its inaugural board meeting.
In this session, Sebi resolved to double the threshold for identifying foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) required to provide additional disclosures, as outlined in its circular dated August 24, 2023. The new policy raises the threshold for granular disclosures by FPIs from the existing ₹25,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore in assets under management (AUM) within the securities market. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at market open on Tuesday, amid improving global cues as President Donald Trump indicated a softer affroach to levying recoprocal tariffs, even as he threatened tariffs on more sectors.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 313.30 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 78,297.68, and the Nifty50 was at 23,751.50, higher by 92.75 points, or 0.39 per cent.
That apart, private sector output in India increased at a slower pace in March as compared to the previous month, amid a quicker expansion in manufacturing activity and a softer increase in services activity, according to the HSBC flash Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) survey released on Monday.
Elsewhere, the choice of theme or strategy in new fund offerings (NFOs) by mutual funds (MFs) is undergoing a change. Since the start of February, fund houses have sought approvals for 44 scheme launches, including 13 debt funds and 27 equity funds. Majority of these equity funds follow strategies, such as largecap, quality and low volatility, that were out of favour with investors in recent years. READ MORE
India's top information technology (IT) services companies have become the biggest laggards on the bourses, leading to a sharp decline in their weight in the benchmark Nifty 50. The IT sector’s weight in the Nifty 50 has slipped to a 16-year low of 11.66 per cent, down sharply from 13.53 per cent at the end of December 2024 and 12.48 per cent at the end of March 2024. READ MORE
In the primary markets today, ATC Energies System IPO (NSE SME) and Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPO (NSE SME) open for subscription, Desco Infratech IPO (BSE SME) enters Day 2 of its subscription window, while Active Infrastructures IPO (NSE SME) and Rapid Fleet Management Services IPO (NSE SME) enter the last day (Day 3) of their subscription windows. Further, the basis of allotment for Grand Continent Hotels IPO (NSE SME) may get finalised today.