Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 500pts to 78,480; IT gains, Metal, Pharma, Health, Oil drag

At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was higher by 313.30 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 78,297.68, and the Nifty50 was at 23,751.50, higher by 92.75 points, or 0.39 per cent.

Indian benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 climbed at market open on Tuesday, amid improving global cues as President Donald Trump indicated a softer affroach to levying recoprocal tariffs, even as he threatened tariffs on more sectors.Indian stock markets are likely to take cues from global market moves that saw the Wall Street close higher overnight on the back of indications ofby the US administration.