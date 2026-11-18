RVNL share price target: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have disappointed investors as the railway PSU continues to struggle to deliver gains over the past two years.

During Wednesday's trade, RVNL shares fell more than 3 per cent in intraday trade to make a low of ₹188.88 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

RVNL share price history

Once among the Street's favourite railway stocks, RVNL has witnessed a sharp correction from its record high, eroding a significant portion of investor wealth. According to exchange data, the stock has declined 71 per cent from its all-time high of ₹647, touched on July 15, 2024.

RVNL share price chart The selling pressure has continued in 2026, with RVNL shares falling 48 per cent so far this year. The stock has also shed more than 50 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹400.70, recorded on December 29, 2025. RVNL Q2 results According to PL Capital, RVNL's September quarter results presented a mixed picture, with the company reporting around 8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit to ₹253.71 crore. However, revenue from operations declined 8.2 per cent to ₹4,701 crore from ₹5,123 crore a year ago. RVNL order book The brokerage noted that RVNL's order book stood at ₹901 billion as on 30 September, 2026, down 3.6 per cent Q-o-Q, with H1 inflow of ₹71.3 billion against a lowered FY27 target of ₹200–250 billion.

RVNL guidance cut The management has cut FY27 guidance to around 10 per cent revenue growth (FY27 revenue of around ₹220–230 billion) and 8–10 per cent PAT growth, from ~15 per cent and 15–20 per cent earlier, while raised its core Ebitda margin target to 6–7 per cent. With H1 revenue flat Y-o-Y, PL Capital said that even the revised guidance needs around 19 per cent Y-o-Y growth in H2. The brokerage has cut FY28E/FY29E revenue by 13 per cent/6 per cent on slower execution and inflows, but raised Ebitda by 1 per cent/12 per cent and EPS by 4per cent/12per cent as it build in higher margins.