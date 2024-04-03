SAIL at 14-yr high; Can steel stocks extend rally? Here's what charts say

Steel stocks have outperformed in recent trading days on the back of upbeat production & sales in FY24 and hopes of economic rebound in China.

Tata Steel reported a record-breaking 20.5 million tonnes of steel production in FY24. SAIL too posted 5 per cent growth in crude steel production at 19.2 million tonne for the financial year ended March 2024. SAIL also achieved its highest-ever sales volume of 17.1 MT for the year.

Meanwhile, China's manufacturing activity expanded in March after five consecutive months of contraction raising hopes of a recovery in the world's second largest economy.