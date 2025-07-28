Home / Markets / News / SAIL shares slide 5% as Q1 profit, revenue drop sequentially; details here

SAIL shares slide 5% as Q1 profit, revenue drop sequentially; details here

SAIL shares fell 5 per cent after it reported a sequential decline in net profit and revenue for Q1FY26

Online trading, Trading
SAIL shares fall nearly 5%
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) fell nearly 5 per cent on Monday after the company reported a sequential decline in net profit and revenue for the June quarter of the current financial year (Q1FY26). 
 
The public sector steel maker's stock fell as much as 4.82 per cent during the day to ₹124.3 per share, the biggest intraday fall since April 7 this year. The stock pared some losses to trade 4 per cent lower at ₹125.4 apiece, compared to a 0.14 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:50 AM. 
 
Shares of the company fell for the second straight session on Monday and have fallen nearly 10 per cent from their recent July highs. The counter has risen 10.5 per cent this year, compared to a 5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. SAIL has a total market capitalisation of ₹51,791.36 crore.  Check List of Q1 results today

SAIL Q1 results 

The company reported a net profit of ₹744.6 crore for Q1FY26, down from ₹1,251 crore in the previous quarter (Q4FY25). The sequential decline came despite a sharp year-on-year (Y-o-Y) jump of over 810 per cent from ₹81.8 crore in the same period last year, largely aided by a low base and an exceptional item of ₹311.76 crore.
 
SAIL's revenue from operations stood at ₹25,921.8 crore for Q1 FY26, registering a Y-o-Y growth of 8 per cent from ₹23,997.8 crore in Q1 FY25. However, revenue declined by 12 per cent sequentially from ₹29,316.1 crore in the previous quarter. On the expenditure front, SAIL spent ₹25,189.19 crore, up 5.5 per cent from ₹23,871.60 crore in the year-ago period. 
 
“SAIL's Q1FY26 performance shows improved operational efficiency, better cash flow and strong growth in sales volume in the domestic market, supported by government safeguard duties,” Chairman and Managing Director, Amarendu Prakash, said.
 
"Even amidst fluctuating global dynamics, with rising domestic consumption, expanding steel capacity and safeguard duty support from the government, we continue to deliver high-quality steel to all steel-consuming sectors. Our cost optimisation measures and unwavering commitment to enhancing stakeholder value remain central to our journey," Prakash added. 

About SAIL

The company is a fully integrated iron and steel maker producing both basic and special steels for domestic construction, engineering, power, railway, automotive and defence industries and for sale in export markets. 
 
They are also among the seven Maharatnas of the country's Central Public Sector Enterprises. The company manufactures and sells a broad range of steel products, including hot and cold rolled sheets and coils, galvanised sheets, electrical sheets structural railway products, plates, bars and rods, stainless steel and other alloy steels. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex dips 180 pts, Nifty tests 24,800; realty index down 2%; SBI Cards, SAIL 5%

Premium

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

Asian shares mixed as Wall Street rally lifts US stocks to fresh records

GNG Electronics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

Bank of Baroda stock volatile after mixed Q1 show; analysts decode numbers

Topics :Buzzing stocksMarketsSAIL resultSteel Authority of IndiaIndia Inc earningscorporate earningsMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story