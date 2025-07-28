Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

Microfinance industry in India: The The micro-finance players in India are on a ‘fundamentally’ strong growth runway, making them ripe for a long-term rerating, believe analysts at Avendus.

Though the near-term outlook seems challenging, given overleveraging, increased regional concentration, and evolving regulatory guidelines, analysts believe industry players are in the middle of their balance sheet clean-up to restore stability and foster sustainable growth.

"In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), most MFIs adopted a conservative approach, absorbing significant Expected Credit Loss (ECL) to proactively clean-up their balance sheets. In the March quarter alone (Q4FY25), the ECL amount stood at ₹2,500 crore for listed players," Avendus said in a sector report.

While this pressure is expected to continue in the first half of the current financial year (FY26) due to cautious disbursement strategies, the long-term outlook remains "fundamentally strong". The microfinance industry in India, as per Avendus, is supported by regulatory tailwinds such as MFIN guardrails, the Reserve Bank of India’s revised norms for qualifying assets, and Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) scheme. MFI industry growth outlook in India Avendus expects MFI industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15 per cent over the next five-to-six years, reaching ₹10 trillion.

"As the industry navigates through the transitional phase, we expect it to return to its historical cross-cyclical return on equity (RoE) of 20 per cent during this period," it said. MFI stocks to invest Avendus believes this is the most opportune time for investors to participate in the next structural upcycle. "Investing in MFI sector can potentially generate healthy returns in the medium-term," it said. MFI stocks in India list Bandhan Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Fusion Microfinance, Satin CreditCare, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are some of the key players in the microfinance industry in India.

Reasons why Avendus is bullish on MFI industry: Key trend analysis 1) Resilience through cycles Analysts at Avendus believe the downcycles in the micro-finance industry is becoming shorter as against the periods of upcycles. Cross-cyclical RoEs, it said, ranges from 15-20 per cent. 2) MFIN guardrails improving risk discipline Avendus’ assessment shows that strict industry-wide norms, as laid down by the RBI, is curbing overleveraging and addressing asset quality deterioration. Notably, the central bank has introduced two guardrails so far. One in July, 2024 and the other in November, 2024. These guidelines limited MFI lenders per borrowers to less/equal to three (to avoid overleveraging), capped indebtedness (MF loans) per borrower at ₹0.2 million, directed bank Boards to closely monitor interest rates of member entities.