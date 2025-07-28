Home / Markets / News / Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

Avendus explains why it is the 'opportune time' to invest in MFI stocks

MFI stocks india list: As the MFI industry navigates through the transitional phase, Avendus lists why it is bullish on the sector from a medium-to-long term perspective, and what should investors do

Cash, money, debt, lending, loans, currency, rupee
premium
The microfinance industry in India, as per Avendus, is supported by regulatory tailwinds
Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Microfinance industry in India: The micro-finance players in India are on a ‘fundamentally’ strong growth runway, making them ripe for a long-term rerating, believe analysts at Avendus. 
Though the near-term outlook seems challenging, given overleveraging, increased regional concentration, and evolving regulatory guidelines, analysts believe industry players are in the middle of their balance sheet clean-up to restore stability and foster sustainable growth. 
  "In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), most MFIs adopted a conservative approach, absorbing significant Expected Credit Loss (ECL) to proactively clean-up their balance sheets. In the March quarter alone (Q4FY25), the ECL amount stood at ₹2,500 crore for listed players," Avendus said in a sector report. 
While this pressure is expected to continue in the first half of the current financial year (FY26) due to cautious disbursement strategies, the long-term outlook remains "fundamentally strong". 
  The microfinance industry in India, as per Avendus, is supported by regulatory tailwinds such as MFIN guardrails, the Reserve Bank of India’s revised norms for qualifying assets, and Credit Guarantee Fund for Micro Units (CGFMU) scheme.  

MFI industry growth outlook in India

Avendus expects MFI industry's gross loan portfolio (GLP) to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 15 per cent over the next five-to-six years, reaching ₹10 trillion. 
"As the industry navigates through the transitional phase, we expect it to return to its historical cross-cyclical return on equity (RoE) of 20 per cent during this period," it said. 

MFI stocks to invest

Avendus believes this is the most opportune time for investors to "get their skin in the game" and participate in the next structural upcycle. 
"Investing in MFI sector can potentially generate healthy returns in the medium-term," it said.  ALSO READ | Bank of Baroda stock volatile after mixed Q1 show; analysts decode numbers

MFI stocks in India list

Bandhan Bank, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, ESAF Small Finance Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank, CreditAccess Grameen, Fusion Microfinance, Satin CreditCare, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank are some of the key players in the microfinance industry in India.  

Reasons why Avendus is bullish on MFI industry: Key trend analysis

1) Resilience through cycles

Analysts at Avendus believe the downcycles in the micro-finance industry is becoming shorter as against the periods of upcycles. Cross-cyclical RoEs, it said, ranges from 15-20 per cent. 

2) MFIN guardrails improving risk discipline 

Avendus’ assessment shows that strict industry-wide norms, as laid down by the RBI, is curbing overleveraging and addressing asset quality deterioration. 
Notably, the central bank has introduced two guardrails so far. One in July, 2024 and the other in November, 2024. These guidelines limited MFI lenders per borrowers to less/equal to three (to avoid overleveraging), capped indebtedness (MF loans) per borrower at ₹0.2 million, directed bank Boards to closely monitor interest rates of member entities. 
 

3) Industry players redesigning operating models

MFI players have, according to Avendus, made strategic operational adjustments to reduce risk and bolster resilience in a challenging environment.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank of Baroda stock volatile after mixed Q1 show; analysts decode numbers

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex trade lower; Banks, pharma lead; SBI Cards down 4%, TCS falls

Whirlpool of India shares slip 2% post Q1 results; check stock strategy

Orient Cement shares rally 6% after multi-fold Q1 profit jump; details here

Topics :Industry Reportmicrofinance industrymicrofinance firmsMarketsStocks in focusBandhan BankCreditAccess Grameen

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 11:28 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story