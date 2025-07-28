Home / Markets / News / GNG Electronics IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, likely listing date

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 11:39 AM IST
GNG Electronics IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment of the shares of the initial public offering of GNG Electronics (GNG Electronics IPO) is likely to be finalised today, Monday, July 28, 2025.
 
GNG Electronics witnessed an overwhelming demand for its public offering among the investors. The issue got oversubscribed by nearly 148 times by the close on Wednesday, July 25.

Here’s how to check GNG Electronics IPO online - direct links 

The investors who have applied for the GNG Electronics IPO can check the allotment status online by visiting the official websites of BSE, NSE, or Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue, once the allotment of shares gets finalised.
 
Alternatively, investors can follow these direct links to check the GNG Electronics IPO allotment status directly:

Check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status on BSE:

Check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status on Bigshare Services:

Check GNG Electronics IPO allotment status on NSE:

GNG Electronics IPO final subscription status

The ₹460.43 crore public issue of GNG Electronics, offered at a price band of ₹225–237 with a lot size of 63 shares, received bids for 2,09,89,15,182 shares against the 1,41,88,644 shares offered. This led to an oversubscription of 147.93 times by the end of the subscription period, according to data available on the NSE. 
GNG Electronics IPO witnessed the highest demand among the qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), who subscribed 266.21 times the portion reserved for them. This was followed by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their category by 227.67 times, and retail investors at 46.84 times.  ALSO READ | NSDL sets IPO price band at ₹760-800, opens July 30: Check key details

GNG Electronics IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

The unlisted shares of GNG Electronics continue to command a solid premium in the grey markets on Monday. Sources tracking unofficial market activity revealed that GNG Electronics shares were trading at ₹331 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹94 or 39.66 per cent over the upper price band of ₹237.

GNG Electronics IPO tentative listing date

Shares of GNG Electronics are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, July 30, 2025. The current GMP trends indicate a favourable listing for the company’s shares. Taking the current GMP under consideration, the company’s shares may list at around ₹331 per share, yielding a return of nearly 40 per cent over the IPO price. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated, and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance. 

About GNG Electronics

GNG Electronics is India’s largest refurbisher of laptops and desktops, and among the largest refurbishers of ICT devices overall, both globally and in India, with a significant presence across India, the USA, Europe, Africa, and the UAE, in terms of value, as of March 31, 2025 (Source: 1Lattice Report), according to the red herring prospectus (RHP) filed by the company. The company follows a repair-over-replacement approach, which provides cost advantages and helps achieve true sustainability by reducing carbon footprint.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 8:57 AM IST

