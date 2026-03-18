Securities Appellate Tribunal grants partial relief to Computech Sharecap

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday granted partial relief to Computech Sharecap, a registrar to an issue and share transfer agent (RTA), whose registration was cancelled by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in June 2021.

The alleged violations were around transfer requests processed based on fake signatures, non-cooperation and non-submission of documents, and failure to inform Sebi about certain serious issues, among others.

The bench noted that considering the gravity of the violations, the cancellation of the registration was “extremely harsh”.

“Order dated June 11, 2021, passed by the WTM (whole-time member), Sebi, is modified restraining the appellant from onboarding or accepting any new client for a period of one year from today,” the order noted.