Sat Kartar Shopping shares list at 90% premium, outperform IPO GMP estimate

Sat Kartar Shopping IPO listing: Shares of Ayurveda healthcare company Sat Kartar Shopping made a bumper debut on the D-Street on January 17, 2025, following the completion of its initial public offering (IPO). Sat Kartar Shopping shares listed at Rs 153.90 aapiece on the NSE SME, reflecting a premium of Rs 72.90 or 90 per cent gains over the issue price of Rs 81.

The Sat Kartar Shopping IPO outperformed the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, Sat Kartar Shopping shares were trading at Rs 121 apiece, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 40, or 49.38 per cent over the issue price, as revealed by sources tracking grey market activities.

The SME offering of Sat Kartar Shopping, comprising an entirely fresh issue of 41,72,800 equity shares at a price band of Rs 77-81 apiece, received decent participation from investors. The public offering, which was available for subscription from Friday, January 10, 2025, to Tuesday, January 14, 2025, ended with an oversubscription of around 332 times.

Alo Read: Rikhav Securities IPO The basis of allotment for Sat Kartar Shopping IPO shares was finalised on Wednesday, January 15, 2025. The company fixed the issue price at Rs 81 apiece.

According to the company’s Red Herring Prospectus, Sat Kartar Shopping will utilise the proceeds from the public offering to meet expenses for an unidentified acquisition (in India or abroad), marketing and advertisement, capital expenditure, and investment in technology. The company will also use the IPO proceeds for general corporate purposes.

Skyline Financial Services served as the registrar for the public offering, while Narnolia Financial Services acted as the sole book-running lead manager.

Sat Kartar Shopping, an Ayurveda healthcare company incorporated in June 2012, offers natural wellness solutions and lifestyle products based on traditional Ayurvedic practices. The company sells its products through its website, e-commerce platforms, and digital marketing channels. Its product portfolio includes therapeutic and lifestyle products addressing specific health issues. The company is also diversifying its product offerings to include solutions for various health concerns such as slimming, hair care, gut health, PCOD (Polycystic Ovary Disease), and mental wellness.