Analysts eye 34% upside in RIL post Q3; Jefferies, Citi, CLSA, MS upbeat

Brokerages on RIL results: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the oil-to-telecom conglomerate led by Mukesh Ambani, reported a robust performance in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), surpassing analyst expectations.

On the bourses, RIL share surged as much as 4.44 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,325.10 apiece, on Friday, January 17, 2025. RIL share was also the top gainer on both BSE and NSE.

Given the strong Q3FY25 results and recent correction in the stock, most brokerages remain optimistic about Reliance Industries' (RIL) future prospects and the potential in the stock.

Emkay has upgraded RIL to a ‘Buy’ rating from ‘Add,’ citing attractive valuations. RIL’s consolidated Q3FY25 Ebitda stood at Rs 43,800 crore, a 4 per cent beat compared to estimates, driven by Retail and O2C segments, which exceeded expectations by 10 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Upstream and Jio performance aligned largely with forecasts. Retail's top-line growth of 9 per cent Y-o-Y, against expectations of a marginal decline, resulted in improved profits with stable margins. Consolidated PAT exceeded estimates by 3 per cent, aided by a higher share of minority interest and lower other income.

The management remains optimistic about sustained Retail growth, supported by festive demand and operational streamlining. They also outlined ongoing downstream expansion projects in O2C and anticipated margins normalising to mid-cycle levels. While FY25-27 earnings projections remain largely unchanged, the Sep-25 target price (TP) has been trimmed by 6 per cent to Rs 1,570, reflecting a 10 per cent cut in the Retail segment's valuation multiple. Key catalysts include developments in New Energy and vertical monetisation.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal maintained its ‘Buy’ rating but increased the target price to Rs 1,600, from 1,550.

Kotak Institutional Equities said RIL’s Q3FY25 consolidated Ebitda grew 7.7 per cent YoY and 12 per cent Q-o-Q, surpassing estimates by 3 per cent. Retail performance was a highlight, with Ebitda rising 9.1 per cent YoY and 16.7 per cent Q-o-Q, 8 per cent above expectations. O2C and E&P segments also exceeded estimates by 5-7 per cent. However, telecom lagged due to the slow impact of the July 2024 tariff hike, with reported Ebitda up 17 per cent YoY but 4.4 per cent below projections. Therefore, analysts have maintained their ‘Add’ rating, with a revised fair value (FV) of Rs 1,435 (earlier Rs 1,405). “We raise our FY25E Ebitda/PAT by 2 per cent/4 per cent; however, our FY26-27 estimates are broadly unchanged. We model ~10 per cent Ebitda/PAT CAGR over FY24-27, driven by more frequent tariff hikes in RJio and growth recovery in Retail,” Motilal Oswal analyst said, in a note.

According to reports, CLSA maintained an ‘Outperform’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,650. The brokerage noted that Q3 Ebitda and profit exceeded expectations, driven by stronger-than-expected performances in the Upstream and Retail segments. While Jio numbers fell short due to a miss on ARPU despite better-than-expected subscriber additions, Retail Ebitda was 8 per cent above estimates, with Ebitda per square foot reaching a 10-quarter high.

Jefferies reportedly retained a ‘Buy’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,660. It highlighted that Q3 Ebitda was 5 per cent ahead of estimates, boosted by strong performance in Retail and O2C segments. Retail growth signals suggest the worst may be over, while Jio’s Ebitda missed expectations due to lower ARPU and elevated costs. O2C profitability was driven by refining, with an improved outlook for FY26, it added.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating with a target price of Rs 1,662. The brokerage highlighted RIL’s strong Q3 earnings, which exceeded expectations. The company appears to be back on a growth trajectory after six months of challenges, supported by higher energy Ebitda, a turnaround in Retail, and outperformance in chemicals margins. Citi, too, maintained 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1,530

On the flipside, Nuvama retained its ‘Buy’ rating but reduced its target price to Rs 1,673. RIL’s highest-ever Ebitda of Rs 43,800 crore exceeded Q3FY25 estimates, driven by strong performance across all segments.

Long-term growth visibility remains intact, with RIL expected to rank among the top 10 global producers post-petchem expansion. The New Energy segment is projected to equal O2C profits within 5–7 years, contributing over 50 per cent to consolidated PAT and delivering higher value given its clean energy focus.

Nuvama further said that developments at Deen Dayal Port and Khavda for renewable energy and green hydrogen remain critical drivers. Net debt of Rs 1.15 trillion reflects strength in the balance sheet, while the rollout of New Energy initiatives promises the next growth phase beyond conventional businesses. However, a 5 per cent cut in FY26 Ebitda due to lower petchem margins and an increased holdco discount for consumer businesses, as RIL prepares for listing Jio and Retail, has led to an 8 per cent reduction in the target price to Rs 1,673.

Reliance Q3 results

RIL results were announced late in the evening on January 16, 2025. The company reported a 7.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at Rs 18,540 crore. RIL’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2.39 trillion, a 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y growth, outpacing Bloomberg’s estimated revenue of Rs 2.33 trillion and adjusted net income projection of Rs 18,326 crore.

Sequentially, the company’s consolidated net profit rose 11.9 per cent, while revenue increased 3.6 per cent.

The digital services division emerged as a key growth driver, contributing the largest incremental share to the company’s overall Ebitda on a Y-o-Y basis. The segment reported an 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y rise in Ebitda to Rs 16,585 crore, with revenue climbing 19.4 per cent to Rs 33,074 crore. Jio Platforms, RIL’s digital arm, achieved a record quarterly PAT at Rs 6,857 crore, up 25.9 per cent Y-o-Y.

ARPU increased further to Rs 203.3 with sustained impact of tariff hike and better subscriber mix. Residual impact of tariff hike still to play out, RIL said in a statement.

“Robust growth in the digital services business was led by sustained subscriber addition and consistent improvement in customer engagement metrics. This was well supported by a favorable subscriber mix, with an increasing number of users upgrading to 5G networks. Jio’s compelling offering of home broadband services also continued to rapidly gain ground and maintain its pre-eminent market position,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and MD, RIL.

The conglomerate’s other core business segments also showed steady performance. The oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business, which includes refining, petrochemicals, and fuel retailing, reported a 6 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to Rs 1.49 trillion, while Ebitda for the segment rose 2.4 per cent to Rs 14,402 crore, marking a recovery from recent quarters. However, exports from the O2C division declined 9.3 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 67,672 crore.

“The O2C business showcased its innate resilience, registering growth even in this prolonged period of volatility in the global energy markets. Refining margins recovered sequentially, with petrochemical deltas exhibiting a mixed trend. Upstream segment continues to play a pivotal role in providing the crucial transition fuel bolstering India’s energy security,” Ambani said.

RIL’s retail business reported a 7 per cent Y-o-Y rise in revenue from operations at Rs 79,595 crore, with Ebitda increasing 9.5 per cent to Rs 6,828 crore.

Despite solid performance across segments, the oil and gas division faced a 5.2 per cent decline in revenue compared to the same period last year.

Meanwhile, RIL’s net debt as of December 2024 stood at Rs 1.15 trillion, while consolidated gross debt reached Rs 3.5 trillion, up slightly from Rs 3.11 trillion a year ago.