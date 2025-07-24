Home / Markets / News / Savy Infra IPO booked 114x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Savy Infra IPO booked 114x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Savy Infra IPO was subscribed over 114 times, receiving bids for 444.36 million shares against 3.87 million shares on offer

initial public offering, IPO
Savy Infra & Logistics IPO: The basis of allotment for the Savy Infra & Logistics IPO is expected to be finalised today, July 24, 2025. The SME offering closed for public subscription on Wednesday, July 24, and received an overwhelming response from investors.
 
According to NSE data, the Savy Infra IPO was subscribed over 114 times, receiving bids for 444.36 million shares against 3.87 million shares on offer.  
 
Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar of the issue. 

Follow the steps below to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on NSE:

  • Visit the NSE IPO allotment page - nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
  • Select ‘Savy Infra’ from the IPO name drop-down list.
  • Enter your PAN Number, Application Number or DP ID.
  • Click the ‘Search’ button to proceed.
  • Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities

  • Visit the Savy Infra IPO allotment page - maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
  • From the drop-down list, select 'Savy Infra'
  • Enter your PAN Number or Application Number, or DP ID.
  • Click on the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Savy Infra & Logistics were trading at ₹145 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹25 or 21 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹120, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. 
 

Savy Infra IPO details

The SME offering opened for bidding on Monday, July 21 and closed on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. Shares of Savy Infra are scheduled to list on the NSE SME platform on Monday, July 28, 2025. The company has set the price band in the range of ₹114 to ₹120, with a lot size of 1,200 shares. 
 
Unistone Capital is the book-running lead manager of the issue. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.  

About Savy Infra & Logistics

Incorporated in January 2006, Savy Infra and Logistics is an EPC company specialising in earthwork and foundation preparation for infrastructure projects, including road construction, embankments, sub-grade preparation, and surface paving. Its EPC projects include earthwork services, which involve moving and shaping large volumes of soil and other materials, creating a strong and reliable base for buildings, roads, or other infrastructure.

