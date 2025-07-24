Savy Infra IPO booked 114x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Savy Infra & Logistics IPO: The basis of allotment for the The basis of allotment for the Savy Infra & Logistics IPO is expected to be finalised today, July 24, 2025. The SME offering closed for public subscription on Wednesday, July 24, and received an overwhelming response from investors.

According to NSE data, the Savy Infra IPO was subscribed over 114 times, receiving bids for 444.36 million shares against 3.87 million shares on offer.

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check their status on the official websites of the NSE and Maashitla Securities, the registrar of the issue.

Follow the steps below to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on NSE:

Visit the NSE IPO allotment page - nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select ‘Savy Infra’ from the IPO name drop-down list.

Enter your PAN Number, Application Number or DP ID.

Click the ‘Search’ button to proceed.

Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Steps to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities

Visit the Savy Infra IPO allotment page - maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

From the drop-down list, select 'Savy Infra'

Enter your PAN Number or Application Number, or DP ID.

Click on the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.

Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP)

The unlisted shares of Savy Infra & Logistics were trading at ₹145 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹25 or 21 per cent compared to the upper end price of ₹120, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets.