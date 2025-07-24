Savy Infra IPO booked 114x; check allotment status, GMP, listing date

Follow the steps below to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on NSE:
- Visit the NSE IPO allotment page - nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
- Select ‘Savy Infra’ from the IPO name drop-down list.
- Enter your PAN Number, Application Number or DP ID.
- Click the ‘Search’ button to proceed.
- Your allotment status will be displayed on the screen.
Steps to check Savy Infra IPO allotment status on Maashitla Securities
- Visit the Savy Infra IPO allotment page - maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues
- From the drop-down list, select 'Savy Infra'
- Enter your PAN Number or Application Number, or DP ID.
- Click on the ‘Search’ button to view your allotment status.
Savy Infra IPO grey market premium (GMP)
Savy Infra IPO details
About Savy Infra & Logistics
