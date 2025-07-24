Stocks to Watch today, July 24: Infosys, Dr Reddy's, Coforge, Tata Consumer

Stocks to watch today, July 24: Benchmark equity indices are likely to open in green on Thursday, continuing their upward trend as optimism grows around India striking a prospective trade deal with the US following Japan's 'massive' trade agreement with Washington. Meanwhile, ongoing progress on the : Benchmark equity indices are likely to open in green on Thursday, continuing their upward trend as optimism grows around India striking a prospective trade deal with the US following Japan's 'massive' trade agreement with Washington. Meanwhile, ongoing progress on the India-UK free trade agreement (FTA) has further strengthened market sentiment.

At 7:25 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,294 level, up by 45 points or 0.18 per cent, signalling a flat start with a positive bias. Besides trade deals, earnings for the first quarter of financial year 2025-2026 (Q1FY26) will continue to be the dominant factor impacting market sentiment.

In the Asia-Pacific regions, markets traded higher. Japan Nikkei was trading at 41,923.34 level, up by 751 points or 1.84 per cent. Hang Seng was also up by 0.28 per cent or 72 points, quoting 25,610.65. South Korea's Kospi was trading at 3,208.17 level, up by 0.77 per cent. Global markets staged a strong trajectory as well, with the S&P 500 rising by 49 points or 0.78 per cent, concluding the trading session at 6,358.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 45,010.29, up by 507 points or 1.14 per cent. Tech-heavy index, Nasdaq concluded at 21,020.02 level, up by 127 points or 0.61 per cent.

Q1FY26 earnings today Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, REC, Adani Energy Solutions, Canara Bank, Supreme Industries, Hexaware Technologies, Karur Vysya Banks, Cyient and Coromandel International are among the top companies to announce their earnings for the period ended June 30, 2025. Meanwhile, SBI Life Insurance, CG Power, Phenix Mills, KFin Technologies, Trident, Aether Industries, Sambhv Steel Tubes and Mphasis will announce their earnings. Here is a list of stocks to watch today: Infosys: The : The IT giant's net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 , stood at ₹6,921 crore, marking a rise of 8.7 per cent from ₹6,368 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company's consolidated revenue figure surged 7.5 per cent during the quarter under review to ₹42,279 crore, from ₹39,315 crore reported in the first quarter of FY25. However, operating margins experienced a marginal decline from 21.1 per cent in Q1FY25 to 20.8 per cent in Q1FY26.

Bikaji Foods International Ltd.: The company's revenue from operations advanced 14.2 per cent during Q1FY26 to ₹652.7 crore from ₹571.7 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. The company's profit after tax (PAT) figure grew 1.3 per cent to ₹58.5 crore during the quarter ending June 30, 2025, from ₹57.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous FY. However, Ebitda margins decline from 16 per cent in Q1FY25 to 14.8 per cent in Q1FY26. Coforge: The IT solutions firm reported a PAT of ₹317.4 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹133.1 crore reported in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year, marking a strong rise of 138 per cent. The company's consolidated revenue figure surged 56.5 per cent to ₹3,688.6 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as against ₹2,357.1 crore recorded in the first quarter of FY25. Ebitda margins also witnessed a healthy surge of 50.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 17.5 per cent.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender informed the stock exchanges in its latest filing that its : The private lender informed the stock exchanges in its latest filing that its board of directors has approved a fundraise of up to ₹30,000 crore. Of this, ₹20,000 crore will be raised through debt instruments, while the remaining amount will be raised via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), American Depository Receipts (ADR), or Global Depository Receipts (GDR). Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance company reported a : The housing finance company reported a 21 per cent rise in PAT during the quarter ending June 30, 2025 , to ₹583 crore from ₹483 crore recorded in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Net interest margins witnessed a slight uptick to 4 per cent in Q1FY26 from 3.9 per cent recorded in the first quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Tilaknagar Industries: The company informed the bourses in its latest exchange filing that it has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Imperial Blue business division (IB) from Pernod Ricard India Pvt. Ltd. via slump sale. The total enterprise value of the transaction is ₹4,150 crore. This includes a deferred payment component of ₹282 crore, which will be paid four years after the closure of the transaction, as per the exchange filing. Persistent Systems: The IT company's revenue from operations figure stood at ₹3,333.5 crore during the first quarter of FY26 as compared to ₹2,737.1 crore recorded in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The company's consolidated net profit stood at ₹424.9 crore in Q1FY26 as against ₹306.4 crore recorded in Q1FY25, marking a surge of 38.7 per cent. Ebit figure for the quarter under review stood at ₹517.8 crore in Q1FY26, up 34.8 per cent from ₹384 crore recorded in the first quarter of the previous financial year.

Natco Pharma: The company's board of directors has approved a proposal to acquire 51,643,319 shares of Adcock Ingram Holdings Ltd. This includes 5,03,51,444 ordinary shares from the public and 12,91,875 treasury shares or fresh issuance from Adcock. Post-transaction, Natco’s total shareholding in Adcock will stand at 35.75 per cent. Welspun Corp: The company has sold a 9.9 per cent equity stake in Nauyaan Shipyard Pvt. Ltd. (NSPL) to Nauyaan Tradings Pvt. Ltd., which is a wholly-owned arm of Reliance Strategic Business Ventures. The deal was valued at ₹54.70 crore, as per the exchange filing. Post-transaction, Welspun Corp will hold a 6.1 per cent stake in NSPL.