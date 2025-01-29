SBI Card's credit costs pinch Q3 earnings; analysts in wait-and-watch mode

SBI Card share price: State Bank of India (SBI)-backed SBI Cards and Payment Services (SBI Card) reported soft financial results yet again, keeping analysts' enthusiasm in check after the December quarter (Q3) earnings.

On the bourses, SBI Card share price tumbled 6 per cent intraday to hit a low of Rs 712.15 per share. The stock, however, trimmed most of its losses to quote at Rs 752 per share, down 0.89 per cent, as against a 0.5 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex index at 10:45 AM.

According to analysts tracking the stock, SBI Card's profitability was tepid in Q3FY25, driven by elevated credit costs, subdued margins, weak revolving mix, regulatory headwinds on fee income, and rising delinquencies.

HDFC Securities has, thus, downgraded SBI Card stock to 'Reduce' from 'Add', with a lower share price target of Rs 637 from Rs 690, due to limited visibility of steady-state credit costs.

"The company’s asset quality woes have sustained over the past couple of years despite a sharp drop in the mix of revolve loans post-pandemic, tweaking of sourcing mix towards salaried and better-profile customers and sustained efforts on collections and recoveries. The management has alluded to decline in flow rates in delinquencies during Q3FY25 and expects credit costs to moderate from these levels. However, we expect credit costs to remain on the higher side (around 7 per cent) compared to pre-pandemic levels," the brokerage reasoned.

In Q3FY25, SBI Card’s credit costs inched up to 9.4 per cent, from 9 per cent in Q2FY25, with write-offs at 9.8 per cent. There were sustained higher flow rates from Stage-2 loans. Amid an increase in credit cost, the annualised return on asset (RoA) and return on equity (RoE) made a new low of 2.4 per cent and 11.5 per cent, respectively.

Opex also remained elevated at 53 per cent, largely driven by increased costs associated with campaigns and offers in Q3.

"The management believes these are early signs of stress largely peaking out in the credit card portfolio for SBI Card. However, we would prefer to remain cautious and wait for trend sustenance in Q4FY25 to signal a reversal of trend. Factoring in the slower growth/fees, we cut earnings for FY25/FY26E by 14 per cent/3 per cent, respectively, while retaining FY27 estimates," said Emkay Global Financial Services while retaining its 'Reduce' rating. It, however, has increased SBI Card share price target for December 2025 to Rs 750.

Its customer information file (CIF) base increased 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 20.2 million, with marginal improvement in market share at 18.7 per cent. However, spends share continued to slide, to 15.6 per cent, mainly due to slower growth in corporate spends.

On the upside, the company's new card acquisition increased 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to around 1.2 million in Q3 due to new card introduction and higher growth in RuPay cards, leading to a sharp slowdown in receivables growth at 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 1 per cent Q-o-Q.

Going ahead, the management has guided for a cost-to-income ratio settling in the 52-55 per cent range for FY25. The management indicates 12-15 per cent of loan growth in FY26.

In this backdrop, analysts believe that though SBI Cards may be standing at an inflection point in its credit cycle, the demonstration of delinquency flow/write-off improvement in Q4FY25 would provide confidence.

Key triggers for earnings upgrade and valuation re-rating, they said, remains a quicker-than-expected normalisation of credit cost and swift decline in funding cost led by easing of rate cycle.

Asset Quality

That said, a better asset mix is emerging, according to the management, with reductions in Stage 2 and Stage 3 compositions and improving delinquencies. This positive trajectory, they said, is expected to continue in Q4FY25.

Besides, both 30-day and 90-day delinquencies declined for the first time in several quarters.

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) for the quarter declined by 3bps to 3.24 per cent, and the management expects further improvement in GNPA from this point onwards.

"The management is confident that credit cost will decline from Q4FY25 as forward flows have reduced in X bucket, in 30-90 DPD and gross NPAs flowing to the write-off pool. We cut FY25 EPS by 4.3 per cent to factor in the higher credit cost in Q3FY25 but maintain 'Buy' with a higher FY26 target price of Rs 885," said Nuvama Institutional Equities.

The stock’s performance, however, will depend on the pace of decline in credit cost as loan growth is down to 13-15 per cent, it said.