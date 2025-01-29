Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Profit up 13% to Rs 3,525 cr; revenue climbs 16%

Maruti Suzuki Q3 results: Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki announced its Q3 results on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, during market hours.

Maruti Suzuki share was trading 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 12,200. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.82 per cent higher at 76,522.33 levels. Following the Q3 results, at 1:50 PM,was trading 0.64 per cent higher at Rs 12,200. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.82 per cent higher at 76,522.33 levels.

Maruti Suzuki’s standalone profit rose 12.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 3,525 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), from Rs 3,130 crore in the December quarter of financial year 2024 (Q3FY24).

The company’s revenue rose 15.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 38,492.1 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 33,308.7 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating level, Ebitda rose 14.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,470.3 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 3,907.9 crore in Q3FY24.

Earlier in the day, Maruti Suzuki granted its in-principle approval for amalgamation of Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary, into and with the Company.

Maruti Suzuki, established in 1981, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and sale of passenger vehicles in India. The company sells hatchbacks, sedans, MUVs and SUVs in India through its ARENA and NEXA channels.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of Maruti Suzuki stood at Rs 3,83,464.24 crore, according to BSE.