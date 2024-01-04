Home / Markets / News / Sebi appoints G Ram Mohan Rao as executive director for a period of 3 years

Sebi appoints G Ram Mohan Rao as executive director for a period of 3 years

Rao will be handling the investigation department and the internal inspection department

BS Reporter

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:09 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has appointed G Ram Mohan Rao as Executive Director (ED) for a period of three years. Rao will be handling the investigation department and the internal inspection department. He has been with the markets regulator for over 25 years during which he has supervised diverse portfolios such as inspections, litigation, recovery, investor awareness, grievance redressal, etc. Prior to the appointment, Rao was the regional director of the Eastern Regional Office of Sebi.

Topics :SEBIHiringRegulatory bodySebi board meeting

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:01 PM IST

