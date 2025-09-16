Home / Markets / News / Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Street

Sebi's expanded probe may tighten noose around US trading firm Jane Street

Sebi has broadened its probe into Jane Street beyond Bank Nifty to other indices, with early findings suggesting wider market manipulation than seen in the July order

Sebi
premium
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 7:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) probe into US-based trading firm Jane Street widens to cover more strategies and indices, early findings suggest a larger scale of alleged market manipulation, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
Since Sebi’s interim order in July, investigators have expanded their review to cover a broader set of securities and timeframes. The analysis has revealed additional suspicious trading patterns, indicating manipulation on a much wider scale, said sources with direct knowledge of the development.
 
An earlier report by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), which Jane Street has described as a “clean chit” in its appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), had examined only trades in a handful of stocks during the opening hour of trading, sources said.
 
“The regulator has carried out a far more extensive investigation, and the findings go well beyond what was captured in the interim order. Large volumes of data are under review, and other indices are being brought under similar scrutiny,” a person aware of the matter said.
 
Jane Street’s minute-by-minute trades were first flagged in a deeper review, which eventually led to Sebi’s July order. A final order is expected at a later stage.
 
“In the November 2024 report by NSE, trading in only three stocks was reviewed between 9:15 and 10:15 am. A more comprehensive assessment was carried out in February 2025, covering full-market trades across single-stock F&O, the cash segment, and index derivatives,” a source confirmed.
 
In the July order, Sebi observed abnormal bouts of volatility around weekly index option expiries, with certain entities consistently carrying the largest exposures in cash-equivalent F&O positions, particularly on expiry days. This prompted the regulator to form a dedicated team to examine Jane Street’s trades in detail.
 
While initial scrutiny focused on Bank Nifty owing to its higher trading volumes, sources said the probe has since been extended to Sensex and other indices.
 
Emailed queries to Sebi and Jane Street remained unanswered until press time.
 
Meanwhile, in its appeal before SAT, Jane Street has sought disclosure of correspondence between Sebi and NSE, as well as a prior surveillance report by a department of the regulator, arguing that these are vital to its defence.
 
Last week, a three-member SAT bench led by Justice P S Dinesh Kumar directed Sebi to explain within three weeks why certain documents cannot be shared. The next hearing is scheduled for November 18. Sebi has told the tribunal that it has already provided 10 gigabytes of data, in addition to the NSE report.
 
Legal experts cautioned that full disclosure could present challenges, as Sebi would need to maintain confidentiality around ongoing investigations, names of counterparties, brokers, and third parties. The regulator also told SAT that the complaint lodged by a UAE-based hedge fund manager was “not relevant” to its July order, though it may review the strategies cited in the complaint later.
 
“The investigation is at a critical juncture. We cannot provide every single document. Much of what is being sought is either confidential, irrelevant, or premature at this point,” Sebi told the tribunal.
 
Jane Street’s temporary trading ban was lifted after the firm deposited around Rs 4,844 crore, which Sebi has classified as profits derived from manipulative practices.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?

Zomato parent Eternal hits ₹3.16 trillion mcap, overtakes ONGC, Adani Ports

Rupee strengthens on dollar weakness ahead of Fed meet; ends at 88.06/$

Stock market closing highlights: Sensex rises 595 pts; Nifty at 25,239; Auto, Realty lead rally

L&T extends rally to 4th day, up 3% on winning significant order from NPCIL

Topics :SEBIJane StreetNSEstock market trading

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story