Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?

Auto stocks to buy after GST rate cut:
A plethora of tailwinds for the automobile sector, including a cut in goods and services tax (GST) rates
, is keeping analysts bullish on auto stocks from a long-term perspective, even as they see the rally running its course in the near-term.
Auto stocks, they pointed out, have rallied 7-18 per cent since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would roll out ‘next-gen’ GST reforms before Diwali 2025, stretching valuations to slightly uncomfortable zones.
"Indian auto stocks have outperformed the benchmark Nifty50
meaningfully since August 15 in anticipation of acceleration in demand due to the GST reduction. Current valuations, even after our EPS estimate increases, are punchy and 15 per cent higher than the 10-year average," said analysts at HSBC who expect the scrips to remain range-bound in the near-term.
Auto stocks' rally to apply brakes?
The Nifty Auto index
has outperformed the benchmarks and other sectoral indices over the past six months.
The index, ACE Equity data shows, has zoomed 30.2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) during the period, led by a steep uptick in shares of TVS Motor Company
(54.5 per cent), Hero MotoCorp
(49.85 per cent), Ashok Leyland
(36.24 per cent), Eicher Motors
(35.60 per cent), and M&M
(33.54 per cent). By comparison, the Nifty index is up 11.93 per cent.
A large part of this rally came on expectations that a cut in GST rates could trigger a "cyclical demand revival" in the auto sector, which contributes 16 per cent to the GST collections and 49 per cent to manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP).
A sensitivity analysis of sales volume trend and excise duty reduction shows that domestic passenger vehicle (PV) volumes grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 20 per cent for a two-year period in three out of four times, while the two-wheeler volume CAGR lags by a few ppts.
"Considering, the macroeconomic favourable events like income-tax rate cut, interest rate reduction in financial year 2025-26 (FY26), and the expected Pay Commission benefit in FY27, we increase FY26 PV sales volume by 275 basis points (bps) to 8.4 per cent and by 670bp for FY27F to 16.7 per cent," a report by InCred Equities said.
The brokerage expects volume growth recovery to be led by cars and two-wheelers in the festive season, followed by commercial vehicles (CVs) in the second half of the current financial year (H2FY26).
Channel checks with dealers, too, suggest that customer activity on the ground has increased with inquiries rising meaningfully across two-wheeler and passenger vehicle showrooms, with many dealers flagging strong footfalls.
"Our base case remains that while entry segment cars and hatchbacks will see a demand boost in the near term, the long-term trend of consumer preference shifting away from hatchbacks and entry segment cars to compact sports utility vehicles (SUVs) is likely to continue after that. Mix improvement for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), will lead to higher operating leverage, lower discounts and margin expansion (potentially 100-150bp)," Nomura said.
That said, while predicting similar positives over the next two-three years, Kotak Institutional Equities said that two-wheelers in India may be required to be equipped with anti-lock braking systems (ABS) from next calendar year (CY26) which could affect 84 per cent of the domestic 2W market and lead to a ₹3,000-5,000 price increase.
"If ABS gets implemented, net price reduction would be in the range of 2-3 per cent. The implementation of these norms will have a negative impact on the entry-level segment – a factor not adequately priced in," it said.
Further, China's policy stance on exports of rare earth magnets, coupled with US President Donald Trump’s tariff tactics remain key macro-monitorables, analysts added.
Top auto stocks to buy in 2025
Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained its ‘Sell’ ratings on Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Eicher Motors, despite the volume/earnings upgrades, owing to concerns related to the loss of market share for Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto, and expensive valuations for Eicher Motors.
Choice Institutional Equities, too, downgraded Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, and Maruti Suzuki to 'Reduce', but maintained 'Buy' on M&M, and Ashok Leyland.
InCred, however, upgraded M&M, and Escorts Kubota to 'Add' and Tata Motors to 'Hold'.
HSBC maintains 'Buy' on Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai on long-term export potential, and 'Hold' on Bajaj Auto due to its persistent lower growth compared to peers.