Home / Markets / News / Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

Sebi extends portfolio rebalancing timelines to all passive breaches in MFs

A passive breach refers to unintended deviations from the mandated asset allocation or regulatory limits that do not arise from the direct actions or omissions of asset management companies (AMCs)

Sebi
The regulator said that provisions for mutual funds will now apply to all such breaches, mandating timely rebalancing even when the deviations are not deliberate
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Market regulator Sebi on Thursday said that timelines for portfolio rebalancing in mutual fund schemes will now be applicable to all types of passive breaches across actively managed schemes, which was earlier limited to only asset allocation.

A passive breach refers to unintended deviations from the mandated asset allocation or regulatory limits that do not arise from the direct actions or omissions of asset management companies (AMCs).

Passive breaches generally do not happen due to the omission and commission of Asset Management Companies (AMCs). The mandated rebalancing period for all mutual fund schemes, except Index Funds and Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), is 30 business days.

Such breaches may be caused by corporate actions, significant price movements in underlying securities, maturity of instruments, or large-scale investor redemptions.

The clarification came in the wake of a recommendation made by the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC) and is aimed at ensuring consistency in regulatory compliance and enhancing investor protection.

"In view of...the recommendation of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC), it is clarified that the provisions shall be applicable for all types of passive breaches for the actively managed mutual fund schemes," the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a circular.

The regulator said that provisions for mutual funds will now apply to all such breaches, mandating timely rebalancing even when the deviations are not deliberate.

The regulator also underlined that while active breaches are considered violations of the Sebi mutual fund regulations, passive breaches often stem from external factors and market dynamics.

Despite their unintentional nature, these breaches could still affect the risk profile of schemes, making it necessary to rebalance portfolios within a stipulated time frame, Sebi said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Strong mkt leadership, robust demand should help IndiGo stock gain altitude

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, 6 others buy 1.6% stake in Delhivery for ₹461 cr

RBI bond holdings hit record high, may ease in months ahead, say traders

IPOs in H1 2025 were priced to perfection; be selective now, say analysts

Stock market highlights: Bulls roar at D-Street; Sensex jumps 1,000 pts; Nifty at 25,549; banks gain

Topics :SEBIAsset ManagementCompanies

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 8:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story