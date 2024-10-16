Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi decides to make sales proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day

Sebi decides to make sales proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day

FPIs previously reported delays in their access to sale proceeds beyond the standard 'T+1' (trading plus one) settlement date

SEBI
Sebi believes these steps will reinforce the country's position as a preferred destination for FPIs. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 16 2024 | 5:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To boost operational efficiency and respond to concerns raised by Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs), Sebi on Wednesday said it has introduced measures to speed up the availability of sale proceeds for such investors, bringing them on par with domestic institutional investors.

It is broadly estimated that efficiency gains on account of this measure would be around Rs 2,000 crore per annum.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

FPIs previously reported delays in their access to sale proceeds beyond the standard 'T+1' (trading plus one) settlement date. These delays were primarily due to the erstwhile process adopted for obtaining tax clearance on their net sale proceeds, to ensure compliance with FEMA Regulations.

To address this issue, Sebi engaged in consultations with key stakeholders, including FPIs, clearing corporations, custodians, and tax consultants. This collaborative effort led to significant process improvements, making sale proceeds available to FPIs on settlement day, and bringing them on par with domestic institutional participants.

Under the new system, in place since September 9, tax certificates for FPI sale trades executed on T' day are issued by tax consultants by 9 am IST on 'T+1' day. This allows FPIs to access sale proceeds, either for repatriation or for reinvestment, on the same 'T+1' day, the regulator said in a statement.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) believes these steps will reinforce the country's position as a preferred and efficient investment destination for FPIs, reflecting the regulator's commitment to create an investor-friendly ecosystem.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

MF license aspirant list swells amid bullish industry growth projections

Sebi to auction 15 properties on Nov 19 with Rs 11.89 cr reserved price

Sebi raises overall position limits for trading members in F&O segment

Senores Pharmaceuticals, Sagility India get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

Anil Ambani challenges market regulator Sebi's Rs 625 crore penalty order

Topics :SEBISebi normsFPI investment

First Published: Oct 16 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story