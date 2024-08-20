Sebi looks to revitalise rights issue framework to enhance attractiveness

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed sweeping changes to the rights issue framework to enhance its attractiveness and make it the go-to route for additional fund raising by listed companies.

Among the changes prescribed by the market regulator are reducing the timeline from the current 20 days to just three days, allowing shareholders to renounce their rights entitlement (RE) to investors of their choice, and doing away with the requirement of appointing an investment banker or filing a draft letter of offer. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Besides rights issues, listed companies can use other avenues such as preferential allotments and Qualified Institutional Placements (QIP). Data analysed by Sebi showed that currently, rights issues are the least preferred route among the three.



A rights issue involves the issuance of new shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their shareholding in the company. Under the preferential issue route, typically, promoters infuse capital into the company, while QIP is made to select a group of investors.

“Despite the fact that the existing shareholders have the first right to participate in the fund raising activity of the issuer, the listed entities have preferred to raise funds through preferential issues by offering them to a select few investors, including promoters,” said Sebi in the consultation paper floated on Tuesday, inviting public feedback until September 10.

Market experts said the QIP and preferential allotment routes are more sought-after due to the relatively lighter compliance burden.



To level the playing field, Sebi has proposed several measures, which include easing the disclosure requirements to only relevant information such as the object of the issue, price, and record date in a simplified letter of offer.

Further, Sebi has tried to address the gaps in regulations for the allotment of the unsubscribed portion to any persons other than RE holders. The current norms for rights issues restrict promoters from renouncing their rights if the minimum subscription has not been achieved.

“Relaxing the restrictions on the renouncement of rights entitlements by the promoter/promoter group will provide flexibility to the issuer/promoter to on-board selective investors as shareholders of the company,” said Sebi.



The market regulator also proposed allowing the allotment of unsubscribed portions to selective investors. It added that allotment to selective investors will safeguard against the failure of the issue, reduce the requirement for underwriting, and also help the issuer better price the rights issue.

Sebi has, however, prescribed upfront disclosures by promoters on such renouncements and timelines for applications from selective investors.

According to data from Sebi, there were 67 rights issues in FY24 raising Rs 15,110 crore, compared to Rs 45,155 crore raised through 689 issues of preferential allotments. QIP remained the preferred route for fundraising, with Rs 69,972 crore raised through 61 issues.



The average time taken for the completion of a non-fast-track rights issue is 317 days over the last three years.

Sebi noted that one of the reasons for choosing preferential issues is the shorter timeline. It pointed out, however, “While the preferential issue process involves shorter timelines, the priority given to selective investors over the existing public shareholders deprives them of participating in quick fundraising and also results in the dilution of their shareholding.”

Experts said Sebi may look at phasing out the preferential allotment route given its opacity.

“Sebi does not like preferential pricing as promoters have a larger sway. It wants every public shareholder to participate in the fundraise instead. With technology, the timeline can be compressed and it can be processed super quickly,” said an industry official.