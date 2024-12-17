Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi mandates granular disclosures for ODIs, restricts derivatives

Sebi mandates granular disclosures for ODIs, restricts derivatives

FPIs to issue ODIs only through a separate registration

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised their shareholding in domestic metals and mining companies this year amid a world-beating rally in their stock prices. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the FPI holding in Vedanta has increased 371 basis po
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The market regulator on Tuesday mandated granular disclosures on ownership and economic interest for offshore derivative instruments (ODIs), aligning the rules with that for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to prevent any regulatory arbitrage.
 
ODIs, earlier referred to as participatory notes or pnotes, are financial instruments used by hedge funds to invest in Indian securities without registering onshore.
 
“The detailed mechanism for independently validating conformance of the ODI subscribers with the conditions, exemptions and format for disclosures shall be spelt out in the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) framed and adopted by Depositories, DDPs/Custodians and ODI issuing FPIs in consultation with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi),” states the circular issued on Tuesday.
 
The granular disclosure requirements will be applicable on ODI subscribers having more than 50 per cent of its equity ODI positions through the FPI in ODIs referenced to securities of a single Indian corporate group and to those having equity positions worth more than Rs 25,000 crore in the Indian markets.
 
Further, Sebi has provided a year’s time for existing ODIs with derivatives as underlying to be redeemed as such ODIs will now be restricted.
 
Sebi has also directed FPIs to issue ODIs only through a separate dedicated FPI registration with no proprietary investments.

More From This Section

Piramal Pharma up 7% as JM Financial initiates with 'Buy'; 36% upside eyed

Sebi eases norms for boarding of investment advisors, research analysts

A fifth of AIF investments questionable in terms of intent: Sebi official

Market regulator Sebi extends MF expense structure to new asset class

Shares of real estate firm TARC slide 10% after Sebi orders forensic audit

 
FPIs that have ODIs outstanding will have to obtain separate dedicated registration within a year.
 
Sebi has also restricted issuance of ODIs with derivatives as the underlying.
 
The thresholds are similar to those prescribed for the FPIs last year. Similarly, the exclusions provided are also on the similar lines such as government-related investors and certain exchange traded funds.
 
At the end of September, the value of outstanding ODIs stood at Rs 1.72 trillion, just 2.04 per cent of total assets under custody (AUC) of FPI.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Swiss MFN suspension may raise tax on India Inc dividend

FPIs account for 46.6% of shares sold in anchor category; highest since '21

Premium

FPI Leviathan Rises: Primary markets unleash kraken of investment in 2024

New demat account additions hit 7-month low in November, shows data

Foreign investors turn net buyers in second half of November, shows data

Topics :Foreign Portfolio InvestorsSecurities and Exchange Board of Indiaregulatory policy

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story