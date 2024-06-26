Home / Markets / News / Sebi probing market expert Sanjiv Bhasin for alleged manipulation

Sebi probing market expert Sanjiv Bhasin for alleged manipulation

The investigation of Bhasin follows Sebi's earlier orders on several market experts who gave stock recommendations on television

sebi
Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 6:37 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is investigating Sanjiv Bhasin, a market expert appearing on business news channels and former consultant with brokerage firm IIFL Securities, for alleged market manipulation.

Bhasin’s investigation follows Sebi’s earlier orders on several market experts who offered stock recommendations on television.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“Sanjiv Bhasin was associated with IIFL Securities as a consultant on a contractual basis. His term was to end on June 30, 2024. However, due to health reasons, Bhasin's contract has been discontinued prematurely with effect from June 17, 2024. Bhasin informed us about Sebi’s enquiry but the details of the same were not disclosed to us. Hence, we will not be able to comment,” IIFL Securities said in a statement.

The brokerage firm added that he was not a member of its board of directors or any other group firm.

Messages sent to Bhasin on the allegations remained unanswered.

Earlier this year, Sebi barred 10 entities, including market experts, research analysts, and guests appearing on a TV channel, from the securities market for allegedly indulging in fraudulent activities by ‘influencing innocent investors’. The regulator had pegged the unlawful gains at Rs 7.5 crore.

Also Read

Here's why IIFL Finance investors may have terrible Tuesday

IIFL Finance slumps 20% post RBI ban on sanctioning, disbursing gold loans

IIFL Finance jumps 10% after 2-day losses on Fairfax fund's infusion plan

IIFL Finance hits lowest level since Oct' 22; stock tanks 42% in 2 weeks

Taking steps to meet RBI's concern: IIFL Fin after ban on giving gold loans

Telecom shares rise up to 7%; Airtel at new high, Voda Idea hits 52-wk high

GEM Enviro makes stellar market debut; lists at 90% premium to issue price

Zee Media rallies over 8% after board approves fundraise of up to Rs 200 cr

Meghna Infracon skyrockets 19% on unveiling residential project in Mumbai

IREDA, Hudco's share price zooms up to 8% intraday; check details here

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Securities and Exchange Board of IndiaIIFLSebi norms

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story