Sebi proposes unified stock pricing framework across exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a harmonised framework for determining base prices and daily price bands for stocks listed on multiple exchanges, aiming to reduce price divergence in thinly traded securities.

Under the proposal, if a stock trades on only one exchange on a particular day, all other exchanges would use that exchange's closing price to determine the next day's price band and pre-open call auction base price.

If the stock trades on more than one, but not all, exchanges, bourses where no trades occur would adopt the closing price of the exchange that recorded the highest trading volume. Where trading takes place on all exchanges—or on none—each exchange would continue to use its own closing price.