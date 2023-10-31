Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said privately placed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) will be allowed to issue units through the preferential allotment route to achieve the minimum public unitholding requirement.

In a circular, Sebi said it is providing an additional method for privately placed InvITs to achieve the minimum public unitholding requirement.

Now, these entities can issue units through the preferential allotment route in this regard.

This will be subject to the condition that "only units issued to the public shall be considered for compliance with minimum unitholding requirement," the circular said.

Besides, certain changes have been made to the master circular, issued in July this year, with respect to InvITs.