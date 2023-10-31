Home / Markets / News / Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement

Sebi provides option for InVITs to meet public unitholding requirement

In a circular, Sebi said it is providing an additional method for privately placed InvITs to achieve the minimum public unitholding requirement

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said privately placed Infrastructure Investment Trusts (InvITs) will be allowed to issue units through the preferential allotment route to achieve the minimum public unitholding requirement.

In a circular, Sebi said it is providing an additional method for privately placed InvITs to achieve the minimum public unitholding requirement.

Now, these entities can issue units through the preferential allotment route in this regard.

This will be subject to the condition that "only units issued to the public shall be considered for compliance with minimum unitholding requirement," the circular said.

Besides, certain changes have been made to the master circular, issued in July this year, with respect to InvITs.

Also Read

Market regulator Sebi to bring follow-on offer rules for REITs, InvITs

Sebi offers rights to unitholders of REITs, InvITs for corporate governance

Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat

Sebi amends guidelines for institutional placement of units by InvITs

Sebi issues framework for REITs, InvITs to exercise board nomination rights

Sebi confirms market ban on 21 entities in stock manipulation case

Voting matters: Shareholder dissent is moderating, says PRIME Database

October tremors: Nifty posts worst decline in 10 months, shows data

APL Apollo, Tata Motors, Lodha seen getting added to MSCI indices

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :SEBIInvITsInvestment

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Madhya Pradesh election: CM Shivraj Chouhan files nomination from Budhni

'No guarantee': Vasundhara Raje's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi's poll promise

World Cup 2023

World Cup PAK vs BAN: Kolkata biryani, kebabs on Pakistan Cricket team menu

Inzamam resigns as chairman of Pakistan cricket team's selection committee

India News

Indira Gandhi's death anniversary: How the 'Iron Lady' spent her last day

Siddaramaiah requests Vaishnaw to extend Vande Bharat Express till Belagavi

Economy News

RE sources can meet 65% of world's power supply, 90% by 2050: R K Singh

Onion prices in Maha fell 5-9% after decision to fix MEP, says Centre

Next Story