Home / Markets / News / Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Analysts flag caution on Mamaearth IPO: Here's why

Mamaearth IPO: Analysts suggest avoiding the IPO as the company's financial performance and growth strategy do not inspire confidence

Harshita Singh New Delhi
PremiumWeb Exclusive
Mamaearth. Photo: Trell.co

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 2:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) e-retailer Honasa Consumer’s initial public offering (IPO) has failed to find backing from analysts due to the company's weak financial track record and expensive valuation.  

T Manish, Research Analyst at Samco Securities suggests avoiding the IPO as the company’s financial performance does not inspire confidence. 

“The profit has been inconsistent and advertising and marketing expenses are incredibly high at around 40 per cent of the revenues. A clear growth strategy is also lacking, which would include reducing these expenses”, Manish said. 
 
The valuation seems ‘unusually elevated’, considering the risks and lack of sustainable profitability, he adds.

At the price band of Rs 308-324, the company is valued between Rs 9,900 crore to Rs 10,400 crore, significantly lower than the firm's earlier valuation ask of up to Rs 20,000 crore.
But analysts at Swastika Investmart still consider the current pricing as extremely high. 

As of 2 pm on Tuesday, the issue had been subscribed by only 5 per cent. 

“This IPO can be compared to that of Nykaa, which investors remember for the pain they bore from its overpriced issue,” said an independent analyst, who did not wish to be named. 

The planned use of the issue proceeds for brand building and distribution is also unconvincing and dodgy, the expert said. 

Uneven bottom-line

Mamaearth’s revenue has seen consistent growth rising from Rs 460 crore in financial year 2020-21 (FY21) to Rs 1,493 crore in FY23.

But the bottom line has seen recurring losses. From a profit of nearly Rs 16 crore in FY22, it saw losses of Rs 143 crore in FY23 due to writing off its acquired entity Momspresso. 

In the June quarter of the current fiscal, it posted a net profit of around Rs 26 crore, but analysts suggest waiting for a sustaining trend. 

The company’s return on net worth was a negative of 23.57 per cent in FY23, starkly lower than the 20 per cent and 27 per cent of listed peers such as HUL and Emami. 

Giving an avoid rating, Swastika Investmart has also flagged the business' return on advertising, consistent at 2.5 per cent in the last few years, reflecting lower client retention. 

The company’s high concentration on Mamaearth, which makes for over 80 per cent of its revenue is another key risk. 

“As this brand gradually sees growth moderation on a high base, the company will need to scale other brands faster to sustain revenue momentum,” said analysts at Emkay Global. 

Size reduction

The IPO size has been reduced to Rs 365 crore of fresh issue from Rs 400 crore. The offer for sale (OFS) is now for 41 million (mn) shares from 47 mn. 

However, even after downsizing, the OFS component is still 80 per cent of the IPO, which is a dampener, experts say. 

Mamaearth said the IPO size has been reduced as its current investors did not find the valuation attractive enough to render their holdings. 

Some investors are now selling fewer shares than previously planned. Sofina Ventures is selling 9.6 mn shares, down from 19.1 mn planned earlier. 

Evolvence Capital and Peak XV Partners have also reportedly opted out of selling their holdings. 

On the other hand, Marico scion Rishabh Mariwala plans to sell 5.7 mn shares, up from 0.4 mn. 

Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal are selling 2.4 mn shares, up from 1.6 mn before. 

Also Read

IdeaForge Technology doubles investors' wealth on stock market debut

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech IPO opens today: What do analysts say?

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Should you subscribe to IKIO Lighting IPO? Here's what brokerages suggest

Apollo Micro hits new high on heavy volumes; stock zooms 34% in 5 days

Broking shares rally up to 20%; Emkay, Nuvama, Angel, MOFSL hit 52-wk highs

India sitting on tsunami of equities; Nifty to double in 5 years: Raamdeo

Stock of this exchange and data platform firm has zoomed 114% in 9 weeks

KPIT Tech hits record high, surges 11% after raising FY24 growth outlook

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Stock MarketMamaearthIPOsMarketsMarket news

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step in

Chhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story