Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

The proposed relaxations of the MF regulations come along with several guardrails to address conflict of interest situations and ring-fencing

Sebi
Khushboo Tiwari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 9:53 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed relaxations for asset management companies (AMCs) to serve pooled non-broad-based funds, giving an opportunity to fund houses to expand their business.
 
The proposed relaxations of the MF regulations come along with several guardrails to address conflict of interest situations and ring-fencing. 
 
Additionally, the market regulator has also proposed AMCs and its subsidiaries to undertake activities which are ancillary to its core fund management operations such as distribution and marketing services.
 
AMCs will be able to act as global distributor to funds which are managed or advised by the AMC or its subsidiaries. Further, they will be able to act as point of presence for pension funds according to norms by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).
 
“AMC may provide management and advisory services to pooled non-broad based funds irrespective of the route through which the foreign entity chooses to invest in India,” said Sebi.
 
Pooled non-broad-based funds may be allowed to have less than 20 investors.  
 
Till now, AMCs which wanted to provide management and advisory services to non-broad based funds need to obtain a PMS licence.   
Regulation 24(b) of MF Regulations restricts AMCs from undertaking any business activity other than in the nature of management and advisory services provided to pooled assets, including offshore funds, insurance funds, pension funds, provident funds, or such categories of foreign portfolio investor.
 
AMCs will be required to ensure that resources dedicated to pooled non-broad-based funds should be proportionate to the fee earned from such funds through investors and that the MF investors are not made to bear the cost of such products.
 
Further, Sebi may impose a cap on the fee charged by the AMCs for management and advisory to pooled non-broad based funds or an upper limit to the maximum permissible difference between fees from similar broad-based mutual fund schemes and pooled non-broad-based funds.
 
The key team members in the investment decision making and fund management will also have to be segregated. However, the fund manager may be common only if the investment objectives and asset allocation are same and replicated across all the funds managed by the fund manager.
 
“Pooled non-broad-based funds, to which management and advisory service is provided by AMCs, shall be required to be appropriately regulated i.e. either domestically or in foreign jurisdictions,” said Sebi.
 

Topics :SEBIThe Smart InvestorAsset Managementasset management companies

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 8:32 PM IST

Explore News

