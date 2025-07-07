Sebi proposes relaxation for AMCs opening doors for business expansion

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday proposed relaxations for asset management companies (AMCs) to serve pooled non-broad-based funds, giving an opportunity to fund houses to expand their business.

The proposed relaxations of the MF regulations come along with several guardrails to address conflict of interest situations and ring-fencing.

Additionally, the market regulator has also proposed AMCs and its subsidiaries to undertake activities which are ancillary to its core fund management operations such as distribution and marketing services.

AMCs will be able to act as global distributor to funds which are managed or advised by the AMC or its subsidiaries. Further, they will be able to act as point of presence for pension funds according to norms by Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).