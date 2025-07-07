Monday, July 07, 2025 | 01:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jio BlackRock MF NFOs raise ₹17,800 crore, enters top 35 fund houses

Jio BlackRock MF NFOs raise ₹17,800 crore, enters top 35 fund houses

Jio BlackRock AMC collected ₹17,800 crore in three days via its debut NFOs in overnight, liquid and money market funds, entering the top 35 fund houses by total AUM

Jio BlackRock

The newly launched fund house is also among the top 15 players by debt AUM, the release stated. Image: X@JioBlackRockmf

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio BlackRock Asset Management’s three maiden mutual fund (MF) offerings—overnight, liquid and money market—garnered ₹17,800 crore in investments during the launch period, the company said in a release.
 
As a result of the strong new fund offering (NFO) collection, Jio BlackRock is now among the top 35 fund houses by total assets under management (AUM) in the 47-player industry.
 
The newly launched fund house is also among the top 15 players by debt AUM, the release stated. 
 
“The three-day NFO, which was launched on 30 June 2025, attracted investments from over 90 institutional investors, reflecting confidence in Jio BlackRock Asset Management’s value proposition that combines data-driven investing and a digital-first approach,” it said.
 

In addition to institutions, the NFOs garnered flows from over 67,000 retail investors.
 
Jio BlackRock AMC, a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services (JFS) and BlackRock, had received final approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to start a mutual fund business only in May.
 
The asset manager had first announced its plan to foray into the mutual fund space in July 2023. It received in-principle approval from Sebi for the MF business on 4 October 2024.
 
The joint venture is headed by Sid Swaminathan as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). He was previously Head of International Index Equity at BlackRock, where he was responsible for assets under management of $1.25 trillion. 
 
“The overwhelming response to our first NFO from institutional and retail investors is a powerful endorsement of Jio BlackRock Asset Management’s innovative investment philosophy, risk management capabilities and digital-first approach. This is a strong start to our journey towards becoming a transformative force in India’s evolving investment landscape, catering to all types of investors,” said Swaminathan.
 

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

