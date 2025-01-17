Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / News / Sebi relaxes on timeline for review of ESG rating on BRSR publication

Sebi relaxes on timeline for review of ESG rating on BRSR publication

Earlier in December, Sebi decided to defer the ESG disclosure deadline for value chain partners of listed companies by one year until FY26, giving more time to them to comply with the BRSR requirement

sebi
The framework will be applicable with immediate effect. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

To promote ease of doing business, markets regulator Sebi on Friday provided relaxation in the timeline for review of ESG rating following the publication of Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR).

ESG Rating Providers (ERPs) will carry out a review of the ESG ratings upon the occurrence of or announcement/ news of such material developments immediately, but not later than 10 days of occurrence of the said event.

However, review of the ESG rating following the publication of BRSR by the rated entity will be carried out immediately, but not later than 45 days after the publication of the BRSR, Sebi said in its circular.

This came after ERPs made a representation to Sebi highlighting the operational challenges faced in undertaking review of ESG ratings for a large pool of listed companies following publication of BRSR by such companies, within the specified timeline of 10 days.

ERPs have made a representation to Sebi, highlighting the operational challenges faced in undertaking review of ESG ratings for a large pool of listed companies pursuant to publication of BRSR by such companies, within the specified timeline of 10 days.

The framework will be applicable with immediate effect.

Also Read

Experts call for systemic change in accounting, ESG to reflect true value

Syngenta signs $ 4.5 bn sustainability-linked loan, Asia's largest in 2024

Sebi defers ESG disclosure deadline under BRSR framework by 1 yr to FY26

Premium

Lack of regulatory clarity could drive away private ESG finance for India

CareEdge group to scale up share for its non-rating business to 20%

Earlier in December, Sebi decided to defer the ESG disclosure deadline for value chain partners of listed companies by one year until FY26, giving more time to them to comply with the BRSR requirements.

Until then, environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting will remain voluntary instead of the current "comply-and-explain" approach.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Market regulator Sebi opposes plea filed by Kirloskar Oil Engines in SAT

'Buy' Infosys to best play IT sector revival, say analysts post strong Q3

Paytm's net loss likely to widen YoY in Q3; revenue may slip 34%: Analysts

Zomato Q3 preview: Analysts expect PAT to rise 66% YoY, revenue 67%

APL Apollo Tubes gains over 11% in 4 days; UBS upgrades to 'Buy', raises TP

Topics :SEBIESGSebi board meeting

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story