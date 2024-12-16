Lack of regulatory clarity could drive away private ESG finance for India

Environmentally and socially responsible investing, for a while after the pandemic, became fairly popular. Billions of dollars globally shifted into funds that promised to track environmental, social, and governance (ESG) indicators. Companies began to disclose details of their ESG footprint in order to access these funds — but also as a consequence of pressure from activist stakeholders. But it appears that this trend has reversed. According to Bloomberg, which used the data from research firm Morningstar, about $24 billion has exited green-focused funds in particular in the first three quarters of 2024. And there are good reasons why that might get worse. Clearly, the markets believe it will: ESG-adjacent stocks, such as solar and wind, are underperforming the broader indices globally.

What could have driven this shift? Multiple factors are in play, but perhaps the most important is the political situation in the United States. President-elect Donald Trump has been quite clear that he does not see any need for any further climate action, and will likely roll back some of the efforts made by his predecessor, Joe Biden. But ESG had become divisive politically well before Mr Trump’s election. One of his associates, former pharmaceuticals entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, designed his entire public persona around attacking ESG investing as “woke capital”. Multiple states run by the Republican Party, including large and influential ones like Florida and Texas, have tried to legislate against ESG as far as they can. The government in Texas, an oil-rich state, has even sued ESG investors, claiming they are part of a conspiracy against the fossil-fuel industry. In the US, in fact, the high point of ESG investing was during the pandemic; money has been ebbing out of these funds in North America for about two years.