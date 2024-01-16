Home / Markets / News / Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for 1 yr to clear transactions

Sebi renews recognition to AMC Repo Clearing for 1 yr to clear transactions

The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year starting from January 17, 2024 till January 16, 2025, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Tuesday

Representative image
Press Trust of India

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 4:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Capital markets regulator Sebi has renewed its recognition to AMC Repo Clearing Ltd as a clearing corporation for one year for clearing and settling transactions in repo and reverse repo in debt securities.
 
The regulator has granted renewal of recognition for one year starting from January 17, 2024 till January 16, 2025, according to a notification uploaded on Sebi's website on Tuesday.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Under the rules, AMC Repo Clearing Ltd will not undertake any activity except that of clearing and settling of transactions in repo and reverse repo in the debt securities that are dealt with or traded on a recognised stock exchange.
Earlier, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) granted recognition to such clearing corporations in January last year.
In October 2020, Sebi allowed setting up of a Limited Purpose Clearing Corporation (LPCC) for clearing and settlement of repo transactions in debt securities.
 
Subsequently, in February 2021, the regulator issued guidelines wherein asset management companies (AMCs) were required to contribute Rs 150 crore as share capital for setting up of LPCC by mutual funds.
The decision to allow the mutual fund industry to set up LPCC was aimed at helping the fund in tackling redemption pressure and settle transactions in the corporate bond market.

Also Read

Sebi imposes Rs 20 lakh fine on SIMR for flouting regulatory norms

Emission norms: Top carmakers face strict penalties for violation

Govt allows direct overseas listing of firms; notifies under companies law

Sebi categorises dues worth Rs 73,287 crore as 'difficult to recover'

Sebi mulls liquidation flexibility for AIF, VCFs to deal with beyond tenure

Stock of this PSU telecom equipment firm has doubled in four months

Ahead of Q3FY24 results, UBS gives 'buy' call on Paytm, sees 20% upside

Jio Financial Services slips 7% post December quarter results

Indian stocks' valuation premium approaches record against Chinese peers

LIC at 20-mth high, nears listing day-lifetime high; up 69% from March low

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Securities and Exchange CommissionSecurities and Exchange Board of IndiaSebi normsBSE NSEIndian stock exchangesDebt securities

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story