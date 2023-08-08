Home / Markets / News / Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on 4 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi slaps Rs 20 lakh fine on 4 individuals for non-genuine trades

Sebi on Tuesday slapped fines totalling Rs 20 lakh on four individuals for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE

Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2023 | 10:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Sebi on Tuesday slapped fines totalling Rs 20 lakh on four individuals for indulging in non-genuine trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE.

In four separate orders, the regulator imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh each on Manish Kumar Kanodia, Seeta Devi Agrawal, Seema Charul Maisheri and Chandrani Dutta.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had observed large-scale reversal trades in the illiquid stock options segment on BSE, leading to artificial volumes on the exchange.

The regulator conducted an investigation into the trading activities of certain entities engaged in the segment from April 2014 to September 2015.

The four individuals that have been fined on Tuesday were among those who indulged in the execution of reversal trades.

Reversal trades are alleged to be non-genuine in nature as they are executed in the normal course of trading, which leads to a false or misleading appearance of trading in terms of generating artificial volumes, the regulator said.

By indulging in these acts, Kanodia, Agrawal, Maisheri and Dutta violated the PFUTP (Prohibition of Fraudulent and Unfair Trade Practices) norms.

In a separate order, the regulator suspends the registration of Indo Thai Commodities for its involvement in illegal paired contracts on the now defunct National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL).

By providing access for taking exposure to paired contracts, the broking firm's clients were exposed to the risk involved in trading in a product that did not have regulatory approval, Sebi said in an order.

Further, the regulator said that trading activities of the noticee (Indo Thai Commodities) in paired contracts for their clients on the NSEL platform have jeopardised its reputation as also Sebi's belief in its character, competence and integrity which compelled the regulator to file the criminal complaint against Indo Thai Commodities and also against several other brokers, it added.

Accordingly, Sebi has suspended the registration of Indo Thai Commodities for a period of three months from the date of the order or till such time an order is passed by a court of competent jurisdiction, discharging or acquitting the noticee, whichever is later.

Also Read

RIL, ITC lift Sensex 418 pts, Nifty regains 18,700; MRF tops Rs 1-L mark

Sensex slips 347 pts on profit-taking, Nifty holds 18,500; RIL, SBI dip 2%

Sensex ends above 65,000, Nifty 19,300 for the first time; RIL zooms 2.5%

Sensex soars 274 pts, Nifty near 19,400 as Bajaj Fin leaps 7%, Hero Moto 5%

Sensex rises for 3rd straight day, up 85pts ahead of Fed outcome; RIL leads

Sebi plans to issue norms for dealing with unclaimed funds of clients

FPIs keep debt market bets steady despite narrowing bond yield gap

Sebi provides facility to remedy erroneous transfers in demat accounts

Maruti to issue preferential equity shares to Suzuki to buy Gujarat plant

NIIT Learning valued at Rs 5,000 cr; Concord Biotech IPO subscribed 25x

Topics :SEBIstock market trading

First Published: Aug 08 2023 | 10:09 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Hindalco Q1FY24 results: PAT falls 40% to Rs 2,454 crore, revenue down 9%

Adani Ports Q1FY24 results: Consolidated net profit up 80% to Rs 2,119 cr

India News

No-Confidence motion LIVE: Oppn parties' meet starts at RS LoP's office

ASI survey of Gyanvapi continues on Day 5, heavy security deployed

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licence

Economy News

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Hurry up! Get incredible deals today

India's rice export ban could hit planting, farm income: Farmers' body

Next Story