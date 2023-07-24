Home / Markets / News / Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price: Madhabi Puri

Sebi to consider permitting delisting via fixed price: Madhabi Puri

The market regulator is now considering permitting a promoter to place a delisting offer at a fixed price for shareholders to consider

Reuters
Madhabi Puri Buch

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST
India's markets regulator will consider permitting the delisting of companies via fixed price instead of the reverse book-building procedure, Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said on Monday.
 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India will issue a discussion paper on the subject by December, the regulator said.

In the reverse book-building process to delist a company from stock exchanges, shareholders place offers for the price at which they are willing to sell securities back to the promoters, or large shareholders who can influence company policy.

A delisting price is then computed based on these offers.

The market regulator is now considering permitting a promoter to place a delisting offer at a fixed price for shareholders to consider.

Separately, SEBI also intends to strengthen rules for corporate disclosures related to insider trading regulations.

Commenting on a pending decision on a revamp of mutual fund fee structures, Buch said that feedback from the industry is under review.

(Reporting by Jayshree Upadhyay in Mumbai; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Savio D'Souza)

Topics :SEBI

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 6:15 PM IST

