Home / Markets / News / Sebi tweaks framework for upstreaming of client funds by brokers

Sebi tweaks framework for upstreaming of client funds by brokers

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the framework pertaining to upstreaming of all client funds received by stock brokers and clearing members to clearing corporations.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
In a circular on Friday, Sebi said stock brokers/ clearing members (SBs/CMs) may receive funds from clients beyond the prescribed cut-off time for upstreaming subject to certain conditions.

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2023 | 11:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday tweaked the framework pertaining to upstreaming of all client funds received by stock brokers and clearing members to clearing corporations.

The modifications have been made following representations received from various stakeholders, including Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs) and stock brokers, saying that changes to the systems are still under progress, and that there are certain practical difficulties in implementation of the proposed framework.

Under the framework which was issued earlier this month, no clients' funds would be retained by stock brokers on an End of Day (EoD) basis.

Further, clients' funds will be upstreamed by stock brokers and clearing members to clearing corporations only in the form of either cash, lien on Fixed Deposit Receipt (FDR) or pledge of units of mutual fund overnight schemes,

In a circular on Friday, Sebi said stock brokers/ clearing members (SBs/CMs) may receive funds from clients beyond the prescribed cut-off time for upstreaming subject to certain conditions.

The condition is that there should not be any further movement of funds from that account (i.e. a debit freeze) till the opening of upstreaming window on the next day.

"Further, stock exchanges shall ensure that such funds remaining in bank accounts of SB/CM are minimal and are for legitimate purposes," the circular said.

Besides, the regulator said the tenor of FDRs should not be more than one year and one day, and should also be pre-terminable on demand.

Existing FDRs, created out of clients' funds and having tenor or more than one year, created prior to issuance of the circular should be allowed to be grandfathered till maturity, Sebi said.

With respect to the above, the regulator was referring to the circular issued on June 8 on the upstreaming of all client funds.

Also Read

Tightening the grip: Sebi's daily transfer diktat to further pinch brokers

Sebi makes rule for upstreaming of client funds by brokers to clear corps

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

Sebi tweaks framework on credit rating agencies, asks for detailed policy

ideaForge Technology IPO subscribed 106x; Cyient booked 67x on final day

Sensex, Nifty log biggest gains in three months amid supportive global cues

MCX shares tumble 9% after 63 Moons get software support contract

Rebound in yields leads to strong flows into shorter-horizon debt funds

HDFC twins near 52-week highs ahead of Board meet; stocks up 4% this week

Topics :SEBISebi normsMarkets

First Published: Jun 30 2023 | 11:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story