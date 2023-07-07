Home / Markets / News / Sebi unveils new disclosure framework for issuers of debt securities

Sebi unveils new disclosure framework for issuers of debt securities

Markets regulator Sebi has notified rules for introducing the concept of general information and key information document to avoid multiple filings of documents by issuers of debt securities

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The GID will have a validity period of one year, Sebi said in a notification

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 1:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi has notified rules for introducing the concept of general information and key information document to avoid multiple filings of documents by issuers of debt securities.

The move will promote ease of doing business for issuers.

A General Information Document (GID) will contain the information and disclosures specified in the common schedule and will be filed with the stock exchanges at the time of the first issuance.

The GID will have a validity period of one year, Sebi said in a notification.

Thereafter, for subsequent private placements of non-convertible securities or commercial papers within the validity period, only a Key Information Document (KID) will be required to be filed with the stock exchanges, containing material changes.

KID includes financial information, if such information provided in the general information document is more than six months old.

To begin with, Sebi said the concept would be made applicable on a 'comply or explain' basis till March 31, 2024, and mandatory thereafter, according to a notification issued on Thursday.

The new rules are aimed at ensuring parity between initial disclosures required to be made in a prospectus for public issuance of debt securities/ non-convertible redeemable preference shares and a placement memorandum for a private placement of non-convertible securities proposed to be listed.

In a bid to ensure parity in disclosures required to be made in a prospectus for public issuance of debt securities or non-convertible redeemable preference shares, Sebi cleared a proposal to introduce a common schedule for disclosures.

To this effect, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has amended NCS (Issue and Listing of Non-Convertible Securities) rules, which have become effective from Thursday.

Also Read

Sebi reconstitutes intermediary advisory committee for legal framework

Unauthorised investment advisory services: Sebi bans 4 for six months

Sebi seeks explanation from NSE over misuse of its TAP platform: Report

With IPOs losing steam, Sebi steps in with hard underwriting move

Congress demands SEBI inquiry on Adani group over Hidenburg report

Talbros Auto surges 8% to hit 52-week high on order win worth Rs 400 crore

Weak demand, inventory to weigh on agrochemical companies' stocks

3 tyre stocks hit new highs on breakout; charts show up to 21% upside ahead

Praj Ind up 10%, to form JV with IOC for biofuel production capacities

BSE buyback: Should you tender your shares?

Topics :SEBIBondsDebt securitiesMarkets

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 1:04 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story