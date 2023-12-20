Second best December for IPOs since 1996, 11 companies raise Rs 8,182.7 cr

Eleven companies have come with their initial public offerings in December 2023, making this month the second-best December for public offerings since 1996. Together, they are raising Rs 8,182.7 crore this month. In December 2021, 11 companies raised Rs 9,534 crore. But barring December 2021, this month is the best December for IPOs since 1996.

Six companies have already completed their fundraising process; two were listed on Wednesday.

Stationery products firm DOMS Industries and home financier India Shelter Finance debuted on the bourses on Wednesday. DOMS Industries ended the session at Rs 1,331, 68.5 per cent above its issue price, and India Shelter Finance ended the session at Rs 543.5, 10.2 per cent above its issue price.



The IPOs of Happy Forgings, RBZ Jewellers and Credo Brands will conclude on Thursday. The IPO of Azad Engineering is open to subscription from Wednesday, and the issue of Innova Capital will begin on Thursday.

This IPO rush has also broken the jinx seen during the December preceding a general election year. There were no IPOs in December of 2008, 2013, and 2018, while 2003 saw two IPOs.

There were no IPOs in the first half of December amidst uncertainty surrounding the state polls and the outcome of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

However, the US Federal Reserve's signal that rate cuts are on the anvil and are slated to begin next year buoyed investors. Some central bank officials hinted at a 75 basis point rate cut next year — more than the markets had priced in.



The ruling Bharatiya Janata party's win in three out of five assembly elections made the political outlook favourable by raising hopes for policy and regime continuity after next year's general elections.

Both events led to an uptick in foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows this month. In December, FPIs have been net buyers (buying- selling) of equities worth Rs 56,617 crore, according to data from NSDL.

Moreover, companies are in a rush to complete their IPOs before the last week of December, and FPI flows could moderate due to the holiday season.

Bankers said companies are trying to tap into the equities rally this month. So far in December, Sensex has risen 5.3 per cent, the best last month of the year since December 2020. Some of the IPOs this month are of companies where private equity investors and promoters are selling stakes.



Inox CVA's IPO, the largest IPO this month, is a pure offer-for-sale issue, with promoters selling stakes.

Meanwhile, India Shelter Finance's IPO will see many PE players offloading their stakes. Happy Forgings and Muthoot Microfin will mix primary and secondary share sales.

"It is the favourable markets that are driving the December launches. There is a lot of enthusiasm and positive momentum in the markets. PE and promoters got their timing right. They got their paperwork done and got the approvals. There are also a lot of blood deals in the market. The momentum is the strongest we have seen recently,' said Pranjal Srivastava, Partner-investment banking, Centrum Capital.







Month Sensex % Change Number of IPOs Amount (Rs Crore) 31/12/1996 3085 6.7 33 931.5 31/12/1997 3659 2.8 3 5.1 31/12/1998 3055 8.7 2 24.5 31/12/1999 5006 8.3 7 175.4 31/12/2000 3972 -0.6 3 59.1 31/12/2001 3262 -0.8 1 74.5 31/12/2002 3377 4.6 0 0.0 31/12/2003 5839 15.7 2 151.3 31/12/2004 6603 5.9 3 164.0 31/12/2005 9398 6.9 7 1113.5 31/12/2006 13787 0.7 8 6195.6 31/12/2007 20287 4.8 6 1557.9 31/12/2008 9647 6.1 0 0.0 31/12/2009 17465 3.2 3 3553.1 31/12/2010 20509 5.1 5 1521.6 31/12/2011 15455 -4.1 0 0.0 31/12/2012 19427 0.4 3 5314.0 31/12/2013 21171 1.8 0 0.0 31/12/2014 27499 -4.2 1 350.4 31/12/2015 26118 -0.1 3 2592.7 31/12/2016 26626 -0.1 1 1330.5 31/12/2017 34057 2.7 3 1224.3 31/12/2018 36068 -0.3 0 0.0 31/12/2019 41254 1.1 2 1245.9 31/12/2020 47751 8.2 3 1650.5 31/12/2021 58254 2.1 11 9534.0 31/12/2022 60841 -3.6 7 4155.8 20/12/2023 70948 5.3 11 8182.7 Note- December data is till December 20 The pipeline for the next month looks strong, with close to a dozen lined up to hit the markets.