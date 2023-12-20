Angel One, Motilal: What do charts suggest for brokerage shares in 2024?

Brokerages are brimming with confidence on hopes of a higher growth trajectory in the year 2024, given the upbeat mood in the market and rising retail participations.

India has witnessed a phenomenal rise in investor participation, especially from the youth of the country. As of September 2023, the number of demat accounts in India surged to 12.97 crore, marking a 26 per cent year-on-year increase.

People are getting more and more interested in investing because they see the potential to make money in the stock market, especially with all the new companies going public, and ensuing bumper listing coupled with the lure of quick bucks in futures & options trading.