Mphasis gains 5% ahead of reporting Q3 results; check out more details

Mphasis shares rose 4.9 per cent on Thursday, logging an intraday high at Rs 2,947.65 per cent. The northward movement in the stock came ahead of the release of its Q3 results. Mphasis is slated to announce its Q3 results today, January 23, 2025.

Around 1:03 PM, Mphasis share price was up 4.66 per cent at Rs 2,940 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.37 per cent at 76,686.75. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 55,759.20 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 3,239.55 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 2,180.05 per share.

In Q2, Mphasis, the midcap information technology company, reported a net profit of Rs 423.3 crore for the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY25), growing 8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Sequentially, profit was up 4.7 per cent.

Its revenue in Q2 FY25 came in at Rs 3,536 crore, rising 7.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 3.3 per cent quarter on quarter (Q-o-Q).

The company in Q2 FY25 won new deals with total commercial value (TCV) of $207 million, with 88 per cent of deal wins in the so-called NewGen Services. TCV was down 18.8 per cent Y-o-Y, compared to $255 million in Q2 FY24. TCV was down 35 per cent sequentially, compared to $319 million in Q1.

Further, its operating margins in came in at 15.4 per cent in Q2. Banking and finance segment was up 8 per cent Y-o-Y, insurance 11.8 per cent, technology, media and telecom 2 per cent, and logistics and transportation increased 5.2 per cent.

Mphasis announced it will invest Euro 30 million in its European subsidiary to repay borrowings.

In the past one year, Mphasis shares have gained 11 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.5 per cent.