Jupiter Wagons share rises 3% on fundraising plans; check details here

Jupiter Wagons share price: Railway company Jupiter Wagons share price rose as much as 2.61 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 485.75 per share on Thursday, January 23, 2025.

Jupiter Wagons' share price rose after the company announced that its Board of Directors will meet on January 29, 2025, to consider and approve raising funds through issuing equity shares or other equity-linked securities, including convertible preference shares, bonds, debentures, warrants, or through methods like private placements, QIPs, public issues, rights issues, or preferential allotments.

In an exchange filing, Jupiter Wagons said, “this is to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 via Video Conference, interalia, to consider and approve Proposal for raising funds through issuance of equity shares or any other equity linked instruments or securities including convertible preference shares, and / or bonds including foreign currency convertible bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt instruments along with warrants / convertible debentures / securities and / or any other equity based instruments, inter alia, a private placement or through one or more qualified institutional placement (QIP) and / or further public issue of equity and / or rights issue and / or preferential allotment and / or through any other permissible mode in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law, subject to approval from the shareholders of the Company and the receipt of statutory / regulatory and other approvals.”

The Board of the company will also approve and declare Q3FY25 results.

About Jupiter Wagons

Jupiter Wagons offers a wide range of mobility solutions, encompassing Freight Wagons, Locomotives, Passenger Coaches (LHB), Braking Systems, Metro Coaches, Commercial Vehicles, ISO Marine Containers, and various components like Couplers, Draft Gears, Bogies, and CMS Crossings.

The company operates manufacturing facilities in Kolkata, Jamshedpur, Indore, and Jabalpur, which are fully integrated with foundry operations.

The company has established strategic partnerships with leading global firms such as Tatravagonka (Slovakia), DAKO-CZ (Czech Republic), Kovis Proizvodna (Slovenia), Telleres Alegria S.A (Spain), Frenoplast S.A (Poland), and LAF-CIM Group (France).

At 12:31 PM, shares of Jupiter Wagons were trading 1.50 per cent higher at Rs 480.45. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.38 per cent higher at 76,696.88 levels.