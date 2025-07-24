Senores Pharma hits all time high on posting Q1 results; PAT up 95% YoY

Senores Pharmaceuticals shares touched an all-time high in trade, gaining 15.6 per cent in trade on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company posted its Q1 results.

At 12:27 PM, Senores Pharma share price was trading 13.16 per cent higher at ₹690 per share on BSE. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.64 per cent at 82,195.32.

Senores Pharmaceuticals Q1 results

Senores Pharma reported its Q1FY26 results on Wednesday, after market hours. In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company registered a 94.6 per cent fall in the consolidated net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹21.2 crore as compared to ₹10.9 crore. Its revenue from operations grew 64 per cent to ₹130.3 crore, from ₹79.5 crore a year ago.

The company reported an Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at ₹34.2 crore, as compared to ₹21.3 crore, up 60.3 per cent Y-o-Y. However, Ebitda margins stood at 24.8 per cent, as against 26.5 per cent. For Q1FY26, the regulated markets revenue stood at ₹90 crore, growing by 69 per cent Y-o-Y. Emerging markets revenue stood at ₹29 crore, growing by 32 per cent Y-o-Y. The company launched two own abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) products in the Regulated Markets during the quarter. It also received the ANDA approval for four products during the quarter.

“We have a strong pipeline in place which we will launch over the next couple of years,” said Swapnil Shah, managing director, Senores Pharmaceuticals. He added: Our business is undergoing a structural advancement which will provide better market visibility and support the growth momentum for us over the medium term to the longer term. We will continue to drive the business on three key pillars – Expansion of the ANDA portfolio in regulated markets, Steady Scale-up of the CDMO/CMO Segment in Regulated Markets; and portfolio expansion and profitability Improvement in emerging markets. About Senores Pharmaceuticals Senores Pharmaceuticals Limited is a global research-driven pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and manufacturing a wide range of pharmaceutical products predominantly for the US, Canada, and other regulated and emerging markets across various therapeutic areas and dosage forms.